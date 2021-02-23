Ragna Crimson GN 1

Ragna Crimson is a strange mixed bag of expected and unexpected in the realm of gritty/dark fantasy.

In many respects its premise and execution are very familiar. A fantasy setting where humanity is on the verge of being wiped out by enormous monsters who gobble up hapless innocents by the dozen in suitably gory fashion with only a few beleaguered and outnumbered defenders to protect them—I don't think it would be much of a stretch to say it brings to mind parallels of another series that is hugely popular at the moment (and a few more besides). Even the monster's weakness—silver weapons—is only unique in that it applies to dragons specifically, and even then that's nothing particularly original.

It even has a rather familiar action-horror sense of pacing for scenes as well, generally going along the lines of:

“Well, things might be bad but we're keeping it together for now!”

[Two seconds later]

“Oh no, things are exponentially worse!”

So I think at first blush you could write this off as another “also ran” in the realm of dark fantasy action horror work and not be off the mark, at least initially. But there are a few unique qualities that help the setting stand out from the pack.

Firstly, the rather early transition from silver weapons to the hero becoming one with his weapon is a good twist. The way the silver manifests around Ragna is a great visual and is thematically much more distinct as a sort of living cloud of vines erupting from his body rather than a traditional blade. Ragna quickly goes from “bumbling squire” to “s-tier xianxia hero” in the blink of an eye and that gives a different flavor to the dragon fighting than a more expected fantasy story might have.

The acquisition of his new power is similarly exciting. I will attempt to avoid major spoilers, but the main hook itself is solid enough without being terribly original. The real meat of it is the time spent investing in the emotional aspect of Ragna's power up. I think Daiki does a tremendous job instilling the reader with a sense of how important this moment is for Ragna and what the cost of failure is. To put it bluntly, Ragna becomes one of the most powerful beings in the setting and yet it feels like the stakes couldn't be higher—evidence of strong writing and effective pacing, in my opinion.

The visual excitement and artistic fidelity are both beyond excellent. Every frame a painting, to borrow a well-known phrase. Daiki Kobayashi 's line work is so crisp, everything has a level of precision and edge that perfectly fit the source material. I would go so far as to say that Daiki's art is disarmingly good. It gets to the point where as a reader you quickly get so accustomed to the fidelity of the art that you almost forget to slow down and appreciate the care that has gone into each panel. Moody shots of King Crimson on a throne or Ragna overlooking the dark forest beneath him practically hum with tangible dread, while haunting visions of Leorica's fate and draconic demises at Ragna's hands spring to life with palpable viscera. When Ragna Crimson is rolling it's a non-stop guitar solo and it's hard not nod along to its rhythms.

Similarly, the comic language is being just as readily flexed. Aggressive panelling and booming sound effects make every action scene jump to life right off the page. The moments of more ethereal and otherworldly quality are disorienting and somber, while the framing for action sequences is executed with craft and clarity. I found myself rereading certain sequences and soaking them in again, from out of body meta commentary to gory dragon executions. Daiki Kobayashi is working in a number of different spaces and at no point does Daiki seem unequipped for the situation.

There are other drawbacks to be aware of though. The character designs are… fine! They're fine. I would not say any of the cast stands out particularly, save maybe King Crimson in the outfit with the crown. I would not go so far as top say the designs are generic, but I never felt myself all that particularly enamored with the design work in that regard. It's all functional of course, but outside of a few exciting dragon monsters there is not much to write home about. I walked away from the volume for a few days before writing this review and I was struggling to conjure up mental images of much beyond the core trio of characters introduced.

The setting also feels very ill-defined and loose. We know there are dragons and dragon hunters, a few city names, and that things are bad. Beyond that…? Not much to go on. Now, the narrative is clearly leaning into the kinetic action sequence. Because of that, it's not hard to see why the geography lessons and political charts have taken a backseat to the raw spectacle of what's happening in the moment. But it sure would be nice to know a little more about what is going on in the world or who some people are because the end result was that watching a few dozen people get eaten whole by a dragon or hearing that nine of the ten remaining cities are burning left me responding, “...ok.” Maybe Daiki is planning on fleshing out other parts of the world and setting and this is all irrelevant, but for myself it would have been nice to know even a little more before the blood started flowing.

I also, personally, felt very uncomfortable with the depiction of Leorica and Ragna's relationship. Nothing necessarily untoward happens—and in a “dark fantasy” kind of pitch there was a real fear that it might, so believe me I'm relieved—but there is definitely a vibe that I did not care for. The head pats, the bathing, the co-sleeping, the lap sitting… the age gap between them and the framing of those scenes really made me uncomfortable. Other characters even go so far as to mention it being creepy, so I'm not alone in-text either. Now, again, nothing explicit happens and as the narrative progresses there is far greater emphasis put on the details of their connection and what it means to the two of them. I think outside those first few dozen pages it is fine, but I think I'd be remiss not to note that some of those early scenes were very much detracting from my enjoyment of the work.

Overall though, if you can get past the initial discomfort of those early scenes and forgive the use of a few well-worn tropes, I think Ragna Crimson has a lot of visceral excitement to keep you entertained for an afternoon read.