How would you rate episode 5 of

Ragna Crimson ?

© 2023 Silver Link Inc

Ragna Crimson episode 5 draws the party into the capital Lese and begins setting up its more interesting plot elements, but it is still gaining momentum for bigger events to come.

Lese is a useful and important locale for the series because it is the first meaningful location thus far. Up until this point, the rather featureless and undefined world has felt somewhere between perfunctory and non-existent. This is fine of course - as an avid lover of works like Hokuto no Ken , I don't mind the world being little more than set dressing - but I think this series benefits from having established locations. The narrative has to sell the evil of the dragons and their maliciousness so that we can put context to the threat they pose. Having recognizable locations full of innocent people under threat helps the audience realize how sadistic the dragon hierarchy is.

And it makes it all the more satisfying when Ragna and Crimson eventually destroy them.

We also get introduced to Crimson's wider support staff. With these three monstrous subordinates, we get a lot more color and fun injected into the proceedings. Ragna and Crimson certainly have their comedy moments - Ragna's puking made for some hilarious expressions - but they are largely serious characters with serious objectives. Slime, Golem, and Chimera make for interesting side characters who can have more unique personalities and power sets, as well as giving Crimson more opportunities to have fun side conversations or get into shenanigans.

The dragons get a fair amount of screen time this episode and I think it's a mixed bag. These earlier showings of their dynamic are not engaging, and even knowing where this is going I think it's the weakest part of the early series. As events unfold the details become a lot more interesting, but these early showings are just a big group of grinning baddies saying evil stuff in a way that I don't think moves the needle much. Given where this episode ends, we're about to get into exciting material so buckle up.

Rating: (Episode 4)

Grant is the cohost on the Blade Licking Thieves podcast and Super Senpai Podcast.

Ragna Crimson is currently streaming on HIDIVE.