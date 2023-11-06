How would you rate episode 6 of

Episode 6 of Ragna Crimson is a bit slow going but picks up in the final moments.

A large portion of the episode is devoted to Crimson's subordinates, which is something I enjoy. Golem and Chimaera sparring and picking at one another is good stuff, the kind of character development that helps flesh them out and by extension Crimson. It also gives us insight into how Crimson treats others and how he ultimately intends to use Ragna. Ragna may not be one of his little creations, but in the long-term Crimson intends to turn Ragna into a living weapon - another tool for Crimson to use at his desire, completely lacking in free will.

Ragna's hesitation in the square also opens up the opportunity for some time with Ultimatia and Nebulim. This section I'm a lot less keen on. As far as I'm concerned, it takes a long time to take the dragons seriously as characters in the manga and it remains true here. I think the intent is to try and add some kind of curiosity or perhaps dampening of feelings concerning Ultimatia's desire to minimize suffering. The problem is that the dragons kill so many people and with such excessive violence it's hard to ever take this feeling seriously, and instead just falls flat. I think the same effect could probably have been achieved in less time with some cryptic flashes that had just the right vibe rather than trying to draw this out.

When Ragna finally does cut loose though, this episode kicks into high gear. It's more of a preview of what's coming next week. Nevertheless, it impresses, with Ragna shooting the silverine swords being a particularly cool moment. I can't wait to see what next week has in store for us.

