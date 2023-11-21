How would you rate episode 8 of

Episode 8 of Ragna Crimson concerns itself with consequences and pursuit while also managing to stick the landing on both while opening the door for future excitement.

The fallout of Crimson and Ragna's gambit with Ultimatia is one of the more interesting ends to a fight. There is no clear winner here - everyone walks away mad, scarred, or both. Ultimatia is distraught over the suffering, Ragna is laid out and exhausted, Nebulim is furious that Ultimatia was hurt, and Crimson is mad that his perfect plans were not executed perfectly. Everyone has suffered here (Crimson most of all it seems) and it's a good example of the shift happening due to Ragna's newfound power. This is a fight that ends in neither one-sided slaughter nor a heroic manner.

This kind of desperate conclusion is something of a regular occurrence for the series going forward. I don't want to reveal too much and spoil anything, but suffice it to say that this is an element of the series I enjoy. If the anime continues to adapt the manga directly (and there's no indication that it won't), then you'll see more fights like this: battles where it seems like everything is on the line but by the time the dust settles somehow the stakes are higher and the chase has become more desperate.

We also get the introduction of one of my favorite characters, Starlia Lese. Her power set, mannerisms, design, companions - her whole setup is terrific. She also makes Crimson sweat because he can't lie through his teeth so freely in her presence, and that's good comedy. Her introduction marks one of the most significant character additions beyond our two leads thus far and I'm excited to see how she comes to life on the screen going forward.

