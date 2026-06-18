How would you rate episode 11 of

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- (TV 6) ?

© 長月達平・株式会社KADOKAWA刊／Re:ゼロから始める異世界生活4製作委員会

As much as we look down on the ego-driven, early season 1 Subaru, it's important to remember that, despite his flaws, he always was a good guy deep down. Sure, events shaped him in different ways—sometimes he took the wrong lessons from his success and did some more-than-questionable things. On top of that, he's been mentally broken more than once and acted downright horribly in the midst of insanity. However, at his core, he is—and always has been—the kind of person who not only tries not to cause harm but actively tries to prevent it as well.

Whatever this creature wearing Meili's face is, she's trying to convince Subaru that his base nature is something different. He has always worried that he is a subpar person, and she's playing on those fears. As he believes that he isn't worthy of trust and love, he's afraid that the rest of the party must all have ulterior motives for being with him. “Meili” is likewise dangling in front of him, the sure way to alleviate these fears: kill each of them and read their memory books. Of course, the side effect of this is that killing the party would likely cause him to break emotionally upon finding out they were good people—making him into “Meili's” puppet in the process.

In a real way, Subaru is facing the first sanctuary trial all over again, contending with his inferiority complex. This time, though, it's not just the inferiority he feels towards his parents but toward the version of himself who spent a year in this world.

Subaru can't even foresee a world where he, the shut-in boy self-isolated from both his family and the world, would ever gain such good friends and allies. Julius trusts him, but he doesn't trust himself. Beatrice believes in him, but he doesn't believe in himself. “Anastasia” begs his forgiveness, but he doesn't forgive himself. Satella loves him, but he doesn't love himself. And when it comes down to it, in his eyes, all these positive emotions aren't directed at him—they are aimed at the Subaru he can't even imagine becoming.

After all, it's impossible for episode 1 Subaru to become hero Subaru in one jump. That process took three seasons of gradual, constant development. However, he can't go on living as the boy who hides his deep insecurities behind bluster and clownish humor. To become what he needs to be, he has to first strip away the self-loathing and doubt. He needs to restart from zero.

This time, while he doesn't have Rem to guide him on this journey, he has someone else who loves him just as much: Emilia. Not only does she explain her feelings for him in a way he can't help but fully believe, but she also gives him the missing piece of the puzzle. Despite the danger, she takes the time to explain their story as she sees it. She tells him the step-by-step process that led a self-hating blowhard to become a hero prized not only by her, but also by all these people far more powerful than himself. She shows him the path he once walked—along with her belief that, if he walked it once, he can again. And for his part, he sees all this along with the vital catalyst—the thing that allowed him to change: his love for Emilia herself.

And so we end the cour with that version of Emilia dead but Subaru's conviction stronger than ever. He will save these people who believe in him. He will learn to let go of his past trauma and will work to become the kind of man they see him as—no matter how many deaths it takes.

Rating:

Random Thoughts:

• It's interesting to note that Satella's miasma in this episode circles Subaru and Emilia while Emilia gives her “from zero” speech. This implies yet again that, while she'll kill him if needed, a major part of what Satella desires is for Subaru to be alive and happy.

• I'm ever more convinced that there is someone else in the tower (even besides “Meili”). If not, I don't see how things could go so off the rails in such a short amount of time.

• I wonder how Reid can leave the testing room now. Or is it that he always could but chose not to?

• Re:Zero returns August 12, 2026. See you then!

is currently streaming on Crunchyroll





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