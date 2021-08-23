How would you rate episode 7 of

Remake Our Life! ?

Episode 7, "Tackling Awkward Situations," picks up in the wake of episode 6, cleverly skipping over last week's completely unnecessary clip show to try and get us back on track with the back half of Remake Our Life! 's ever-evolving story. It's also a decidedly more sitcom episode, focusing on Tsurayuki and Sayuri his… very enthusiastic fiancé.

One thing that struck me as kind of… interesting about episode 7 is how it's starting to spend less time on character-centric episodes and more time with Team Kitayama as a group. This decidedly a… good and bad decision, primarily because Nanako here got like, two episodes to herself, and Tsurayuki only got one and a half. Poor Aki has basically had scenes here, though she gets some less than stellar ones this week, which… just feel kind of flat and completely unsatisfying.

And I suppose that's what stayed with me with my watch of episode 7. Remake Our Life! plays with tension in a sometimes frustrating way: it builds tension and introduces problems, but… can too quickly resolve them. This results in plot elements -and plot lines- falling by the wayside. Plot lines like… Tsurayuki's fiancé, which seem to lead the episode, but by the middle of the episode, kind of get forgotten for scenes of Nanako and Aki flirting with Kyoya. And that's not bad on its own: in fact, it's kind of fun to watch them interact. But what's starting to be coming mildly irritating with Nanako and Aki is that they're slipping and sliding back down into Plotless Girl territory: less so for Nanako, who got a plot upgrade, but definitely for Aki, who… is still just a high-pitched, blue-haired coed.

Remake Our Life! also starting to lean more and more on Aki and her innocence for sexual gags, which isn't bad so much as it's just filler for a series that had really good momentum. Aki's a cute character, and from a pragmatic point of view, I get why she's pigeon-holed into a lot of very specific tropes: with her higher pitch voice, shorter stature, and figure, it's easy to see why she probably was like this in the source material. But… I'll be honest: I don't like it. It weakens her as a character, and makes her feel like fanservice fluff rather than a genuine character. It's that problem I mentioned before of the girls being incredibly underdeveloped: Aki's still stuck as a one-note character for one-note gags. Actually, there's a particular scene where she and Kyoya go through an h-scene in a CG that leads to her sketching his beepis… or so it seems. It's actually his thighs, you pervert: did you think she was gonna actually sketch his privacy square? It's that kind of humor, and it weakens what I was expecting to be a pretty solid, emotionally satisfying followup to Tsurayuki's issues with overwork.

But the worst part of this episode is that it's really trying to get me onto the Kyoya x Nanako and the Kyoya x Aki ships, but I'm a devout fan of Kyoya x Eiko, and plan on sticking with that to the end. Will it come to fruition? Honestly, I don't know. One of the thrills of watching Remake Our Life! week to week is just… going along with the flow of things seeing how Kyoya's second chance is going. I have to admit that I'm not super thrilled this week, but… I'm ever optimistic.

Back when I first started reviewing this show, I really wanted something Shirobako -esque: a story that get into the nitty-gritty of creating, and really plunged into what it means to work within a specific industry. Since we're in college, that happens… to a degree. It's the same but different, with markedly different execution. That said, Remake Our Life! is solidly good, going from a mediocre, muddled premiere to a show that I've quickly glommed onto. This is my favorite thing with reviewing, and I certainly think my enthusiasm for this series shines through.

Episode 7 was… average, though it did ultimately set up a few things for Tsurayuki to get some resolution to his personal plot arc in episode 8. In fact, we might even get (read: most likely will get) to spend some more time with Sayuri in the future, which is nice because at first, Sayuri comes off as vapid, but by the end of ep. 7, it's clear she definitely, decidedly isn't. Definitely looking forward to our last few weeks with Team Kitayama. Now that they've made their doujin game, I'm excited to see the plot veer more into, and maybe circle back to the magical realism of Kyoya's return to the past. Whatever happens, I'm pretty sure I'll like it, even if there's a few things I'm not a fan of.

Rating:

Remake Our Life! is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

Mercedez is a JP-EN localization editor & proofreader/QA, pop culture critic, and a journalist who also writes for Anime Feminist, where she's a staff editor, and But Why Tho?. She's also a frequent guest on the AniFem Podcast, Chatty AF. When she's not writing, you can find her on her Twitter or on her Instagram where she's always up to something.