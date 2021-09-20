How would you rate episode 10 of

Remake Our Life! has quickly become one of my favorite series in Summer 2021's lineup, which is… unexpected, but actually, quite the treat. While it has had a few rough episodes in this second time skip arc, I've felt its largely demonstrated the power of realistic, non-fiction anime series, and the slice of life genre in general. And nothing demonstrates all that better than episodes 10 and 11, which I'd like to get into.

Episode 10, “Learn Lessons,” picks up on a better, brighter day after… Kyoya's No Good, Very Bad Emotional Breakdown. There's a sense of… not hope, necessarily, but of acceptance, of this incredibly realistic vibe that Kyoya can still find happiness and maybe, do the right things in this leg of the timeline. However… there's also this ghoulishness that's skillfully threaded through this episode that reminds me that Kyoya has made mistakes before, and is very at risk of doing much the same if he's not careful.

But in a way, episode 10 isn't about that: it's about this version of Adult Kyoya learning how to well… adult. It's about him at his job, about him working in his current position, and, for the large part, doing pretty solidly. I wish there was more to say, but for the most part, episode 10 kind of is a really average episode that has some tension, but… kind of feels like a bit of a meh episode given Kyoya's aforementioned No Good, Very Bad Emotional Breakdown. You know that feeling when a fanfic author puts in a kind of middling chapter -intentionally- to give themself a break? The kind that comes like, ahead of finals? A slightly go nowhere, still solid, but not spectacular, episode? Yeah, that's kind of episode 10, and it's… not bad, but not a standout overall. It just what it is, though don't let that be conflated with the notion that there's no good moments. You only have to look to Nanako's song to know that episode 10 still has momentum.

That said, there's definitely some character growth and a bit of character study in this episode: we get to see Kawasegawa's work life, which adds a bit of texture to Kyoya's lif, which… isn't what he dreamed of because that's sometimes just how life is. We see how everything he's done has had this ripple effect of creating a future that I honestly didn't think he intended to experience. We see that, even in this timeline, Japan is a country riddled with overwork, and at times, it feels like Remake Our Life! is trying to say something about that, but… episode 10 isn't necessarily the strongest commentary the series has had about that. And even better, we get to see that Kyoya is really determined to turn things around re: Aki not drawing anymore, even if that may not be wrapped up by the finale episode.

Episode 11 (“Be Prepared”) on the other hand, is… definitely a penultimate kind of episode, and coupled with episode 10, brings the momentum I wanted from episode 10 overall. While a lot of the episode echoes episode 8 in a, it also shows that this is Kyoya who's taking charge, even though he got severely burned in the past re: Tsurayuki. Only… this is a very different situation, and honestly, I appreciate how differently Kyoya is handling things, precisely because this is a Kyoya that knows how it feels to have a bad situation on his hands. Even when it looks like that's about to create a second episode 8, there's still this tension that feels really good, especially when it all gets subverted and things go in a different, but good, direction that feels like a bought lesson of sorts which like... good, Kyoya needed to learn a few.

I suppose that this is why I've really come to like Kyoya: initially, he kind of felt like your everyday POV character, but that's really simplifying his charm and honestly, the impact a very normal, relatable character can have. Truth be told, over the past few weeks, Kyoya has demonstrated an intensely relatable humanity about him, and that shines powerfulled in episode 11 when he essentially swoops in and helps save the day. It's why Kyoya was able to earn the trust of Team Kitayama, and now, the trust of his coworkers at his company. And while Kyoya certainly hasn't been perfect, his humanity -and immediate millennial relatability- have largely turned what could have been a perfectly okay, average series into one of my favorites this season, and that's not just because I'm reviewing it. I find myself thinking about Remake Our Life! quite a bit these days, largely because it's been filled with really strong growth arcs, stumbles, foibles, and stutters included. I think it's safe to say episode 11 will live rent-free in my head ahead of the finale.

While I have mixed feelings about episode 10 versus episode 11, what I can easily say about these two episodes is that these are… brutally realistic, but in a satisfying, understandable way. Kyoya having to deal with backlash against his company's smartphone game aches in an intensely relatable way, as does the fallout he and Eiko face. Kyoya having to step up and confront his past mistakes through direct action and doing the right thing feels incredibly relatable as well. And while episode 10 isn't necessarily strong overall, it contains loads of really solid moments: there's just this… weird sluggishness, though that doesn't feel like what I'm actually trying to say. I think I'd rather say that there's this weird mood swing from last week to this week that kind of throws off what could be a really powerful episode. But like I said, there's lots of good moments: it's just not good until later in the episode.

Still, combined, these are really, really solid episodes that set up the finale, which I'm super stoked for. And ultimately, I think it's clear that I'm very ride or die for Remake Our Life! , even if I'm not completely sure how it'll wrap things up. This might be a first, but… I kind of want to finale to be another fifty-minute chunker, even though I still firmly believe that wasn't a good way to start this series. I suppose it's what I often say: time will tell, and y'all… we're gonna find out next week, aren't we? Here's to things coming together in the end.

