It's interesting having two stories from the same volume: so often, the stories are crossing over from different times in the series' progression. However, episode 10's vignettes “Teriyaki Burger” and “Chocolate Parfait Again” (Chocolate Parfait, Once Again) are indeed from the same book: Book 5, which is the most recent release as of the writing of this review. That said, let's dive right in ad talk about “Teriyaki Burger”.

“Teriyaki Burger” which focuses on four characters: Jack, Kento, and Terry (of episode 3's “Hamburger”) and Tatsugoro. Our three youthful characters have now become adventurers, only… they've run afoul of a wraith. Thankfully, Tatsugoro is able to get rid of it, and as they say in the novel “really saves their bacon”. Of course, this isn't the fascinating part: the adventure is just table setting. What's more curious is that they all know each other because of Nekoya, and the memories formed there.

It's then that we get transported to Nekoya for Teriyaki Burgers, which are a step up from hamburgers, that's for sure. What differentiates here though, is that it's been a while since the kids -now young men- have been to Nekoya, meaning that Kuro is something of a mystery to them. Past that, a lot of the novel is context, yet once again… Restaurant to Another World 2 rocks. In fact, it's just a matter of context and a bit of deviation, as said above: other than that, this is a really straightforward adaptation, only it's tighter, for time's sake. And really, tighter is better: we get a satisfying vignette that still feels heartfelt and full without the bloat of having to read twenty or so page chapters. Just as satisfying but also: on a more suitable schedule, you know?

What's nice is that the relationship of a fatherly figure (Tatsugorou) is preserved: he treats our intrepid adventurers to their meal, taking them under his wing for a delectable delight that he gets convinced to try by proxy of their curiosity. It's paired with the three bright-eyed teens who are more men than child, but still have a child-like joy when eating. Plus, as the resident's Teriyaki Chicken eater, the prospect of Teriyaki Burgers is enticing enough. And let me tell you: it's a great scene though warning. You'll definitely crave teriyaki anything after this, especially a juicy, succulent teriyaki burger, especially if you can get it on a crispy rice bun!

I've said before that one of the strengths of this series is in the way it captures slice of life, but in this episode in particular, it's the moment of devouring: that moment when characters take a bite out of what they're eating and relish what I call The Bite™. The Bite™ is that perfect moment when every ingredient aligns. Like the planets aligning, you get a perfect mouthful of a little bit of everything, blending all the layers and elements of what your eating together into well… a satisfying, delicious bite. This happens with every food: take, for example, a piece of bacon. The bite is that perfect balance of fat and meat. You can build this into a BLT: the bite would be equal parts bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sandwich lubrication. (I like ranch!) This exists in all food, and exists, in particular, in episode 9, especially in this first half.

This brings us to the second half of the episode, “Chocolate Parfait, Again” is a story that comes from Book 5, Chapter 94, and is something of a follow-up to “Chocolate Parfait”, a story that happens in Book 1, Chapter 8. That's a looooooooooooong way between the original story, but thankfully, makes sense in both the anime and novel, though I encourage you dig into the novel for some delightful tidbits that make the anime even more enjoyable. The source material also provides a lot of context for Lastina herself, digging into her relatable complex about being weaker than her mother while also bearing the gender-neutral title of Demon King, which is something this vignette doesn't necessarily have time for, but still is in conversation with. It sets ups a really nice look into the monic denizens of the other world, and also: into Lastina enjoying a Chocolate Parfait with Princess Adelheid, who is a fellow fan of fantastic parfaits and has the brilliant idea to upgrade that chocolate parfait to include cafe, i.e. coffee, making it a mocha parfait.

All in all, episode 10 is actually one of the best this season. There's so much joy in the series, leaving me hungry for next week's episode while also satisfying me at the same time. Lastina is a joy, Adelheid is charming, Tatsugorou is delightfully fatherly, and Jack, Kento, and Terry remain the charming, enthusiastic bunch we saw earlier this season. All of it comes together for the perfect stew of characterization, delightful slice of life moments, and two vignettes that are well executed to the very end. My compliments to the chef: episode 10 is exactly what I like about this series, and feels great ahead of the final three episodes for this season.

Next week: “Quiche” and “Coffee Float”, both of which come from different volumes, including one that's not currently out in English. Thankfully, we've got this very delightful treat of an anime to enjoy two delicious foods, though I can't eat eggs (as a main component of a dish) myself. Still, I can delight in watching denizens of a world I can never visit enjoy good eats! I simply can't wait until next week!

