You'd think undergoing supernatural training, multiple new power-ups, and losing an appendage last week would prompt our heroes to chill out for a bit and collect themselves, but nope. In Sengoku Youko there's no rest for the wicked or recent amputees. Though, that speediness doesn't prevent this week from feeling like a set-up, even as we dash straight into what is, presumably, the climactic fight of this story arc.

That feeling of transition mostly comes from how casual much of this episode is, even as our heroes and villains alike steel themselves for the oncoming battle. Jinka reacts to his now mandatory single-handedness with barely an acknowledgment, more concerned with having grown stronger in his spirit form than anything to do with his flesh and bone. As the cast plans their assault on Bad Guy HQ, most of it is comic relief courtesy of Rinzu. There's even a beat where the Dangaisyuu introduce a whole new team of “New Model” generals, only for them to get curb-stomped by Douren in about three lines of dialogue as if to mock the very idea of adding more roadblocks to keep this confrontation coming.

That casual air is odd, but not necessarily bad, as it allows an interesting glimpse into our big bad-wife guy: Yazen. We knew his main motivation was being down bad for his literal foxy girlfriend, but it's surprising just how much he doesn't care about the Dangaisyuu as an organization. One of his generals bulldozes his new crop of magically-enhanced humans. Not even worth sitting up for. Perhaps that speaks to an overconfidence in the by-products of his research, but to me, it reads more like he just can't be bothered to worry about anything besides his goal of making the beast with two backs and nine tails.

That, too, is often a staple of Mizukami's villains – rather than megalomaniacs bent on domination, they're usually self-centered people pursuing their fulfillment, willing to do anything and everything for that goal. Yazen has amassed influence and power, not because he wants them per se, but because they facilitate his interests, and he couldn't care less about the collateral damage he causes. In that respect, he makes for a strong foil to Jinka, who still insists on becoming a Katawara, and has only been reined in by Tama's altruistic influence. Douren is similarly single-minded, though his goal of constant self-improvement is a lot more likable than the old man's quest to kiss a kitsune. The first act of his fight with Jinka mostly establishes that he's still a threat even with our heroes' power-ups but also gives us some insight into why he's fighting at all. Rather than seeking out power to escape or combat oppression, or even to protect others from the dangers Katawara represents, Douren just wants to keep fighting. It's a simple, meat-heated outlook, but one he carries out with honor and determination. He's still ultimately on the side of an organization pulling some shady human experimentation, so he's not exactly morally upstanding, but there's a charming simplicity to his goals. He's not hiding any ulterior motives or out to hurt anyone unfairly. Dude just wants a good fight, and he's more than happy to see Jinka powered up enough to provide one.

In all, these stop-ins with our antagonists do some good work to flesh them out as we head into the (presumed) end of this arc, but I suspect this episode will flow a lot better once we have some conclusions. As-is, this gets the job done, gives us a little to chew on, but is merely an appetizer for next time.

