I talk a whole lot about shonen battle anime and manga here, and while I always love digging into character arcs, dissecting thematic through-lines, and all that other hoity-toity critic stuff, I've never lost my love for some good ol' fashioned Cool Fights. There's something eternally appealing about seeing two characters shout each other's names, load up their strongest attacks, and scream into the camera with all their might. This episode still features some important and impactful moments for our characters, but it is, first and foremost, a rip-snorting good time full of hotblooded beatdowns.

The swiftly heightened scale of it all is a big part of that. Previous fights in this show have had supernatural elements, but they've remained relatively grounded for most of the run. Now, we've got energy blasts tearing through buildings, punches that break space-time, and lumbering robot monstrosities flying through the sky, all before we get to a walking castle getting its ass kicked by a mountain. It's a blast, aided greatly by making the fights short and decisive, cutting to the point of each encounter to keep up the momentum. The heroes' battles all feature some stylish flourishes and dynamic cuts, but even more reserved moments of animation keep the momentum going thanks to the banging soundtrack. It all comes together for a (partial) climax that felt like five minutes instead of twenty.

That's not to say it's pure spectacle. Shinsuke and Resshin's fight concludes with a vital character revelation, though not for either of the men fighting. Instead, Arabuki, the magic sword, experiences an epiphany now that it's in the hands of an inexperienced swordsman who can't conquer it. While Shinsuke and Resshin hurl themselves into a bloody, destructive grudge match, Arabuki evolves as it embraces the freedom Shinsuke's lack of skill and distracted attention allow it. While Shinsuke clings to, relies on, and desperately pursues the sword's power for the sake of revenge, his weapon discards the tunnel vision of battle, waxing poetic about the wide open horizons of the world that flight has shown it. When the tool of war you're using to kill a dude breaks free from the cycle of violence before you do, you know you've screwed up.

Of course, Shinsuke does know that, but as is so often the case, self-awareness and self-actualization don't come hand in hand. He can recognize how his quest for vengeance is ultimately unhealthy, but that understanding alone won't quench the guilt and hatred roiling in his guts. Even when he finally takes Resshin down, leaving the man dismembered and withering away, that pain doesn't relent, and Shinsuke doesn't even seem surprised by it. Arabuki might have realized a use for power that doesn't involve killing, but for its swordsman, power and violence are still synonymous. It's a bittersweet punctuation to a stellar fight and Shinsuke's current development.

On the lighter side, I'm also tickled by how Yazen and Kuzunoha take on an almost comedic role as villains in this episode. Yazen might be our big bad for this story, but he's also so self-centered that he's loathe to risk his own life or status by fighting head-on unless absolutely necessary. It's a clever twist that makes him feel more believable as an antagonist – he's not interested in a fair fight, nor is his priority to defeat our heroes. All Yazen and his foxy paramour want is to keep his research going while getting pleasant and cozy together. They become a way more horny Team Rocket until there's nowhere left to run, which is perfect for lightening the mood without degrading Yazen's threat as a combatant. In all, it's a packed episode that capitalizes on this story's strengths and sets us up for what should be an exciting finale to this arc next week.

