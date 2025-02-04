How would you rate episode 42 of

Shangri-La Frontier (TV 2) ?

© 硬梨菜・不二涼介・講談社／「シャングリラ・フロンティア」製作委員会・MBS

I was terrified when this episode started because I genuinely thought another random detour outside of Shangri-La Frontier would happen. It's a little weird that we spent so much time last week with Oikatzo establishing that he feels like he's lagging behind everybody else…only to start the following episode introducing a plot point where it's implied he will not play the game for a competition. As much as I like the idea of Oikatzo, Arthur, and Sunraku all competing in a fighting game tournament, especially since it's being done as a massive favor rather than a genuine request from a friend, it feels like the episode set it up as a red herring. I wonder if this will come back in any meaningful way or if it's just there to establish that Oikatzo and Arthur won't be involved in the next arc.

Speaking of the next arc, it looks like the initiation of the unique scenario about the next legendary creature has begun. I saw some of the humor in this episode a mile away, especially when it came to the pirate captain. Still, I like how the unique scenario ties into these new characters. I wonder if the show is setting up another emotionally heartfelt sendoff similar to the Wethermon fight.

We also learned additional details and got some foreshadowing for things that will most likely come up later, like experimenting with Sunraku's new cursed marks. I liked the way that he experimented with it and broke down the marks' effectiveness. We established that there is a 3-minute time limit and I appreciate how it's framed more as a temporary buff than a drawback as it shows that Sunraku's always trying to put a positive spin on whatever situation he finds himself in.

The end of this episode is a head-scratcher. If it implies that Akane and Psyger-0 will be involved in the arc, then I'm all for it since I like the dynamic that these three characters have established. Looks like we are now firmly in the final arc of this season.

Rating:

Twitch

Shangri-La Frontier is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.