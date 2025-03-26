How would you rate episode 49 of

Shangri-La Frontier (TV 2) ?

© 硬梨菜・不二涼介・講談社／「シャングリラ・フロンティア」製作委員会・MBS

There's something very funny about Sunraku's ability to come up with ideas so crazy that even the AI in the game will be caught off guard. This is just one big action sequence without much story or forward momentum. I guess that makes sense considering that, based on the opening, this will be the last major event of this season. It's hard to say if we'll even get to the tournament next week. This episode ended oddly; the idea that Sunraku got so involved in this unique encounter that he ends up losing sleep and now potentially has to compete in a major game tournament at a deficit feels weirdly relatable.

As for the fight itself, it was OK. There's only so much inventive stuff you can do when fighting a giant fish that can shoot electricity. The electric effects were nice, but there wasn't a lot of choreography. We learned more about this area, particularly with the towers that seem to be directly tied to the mythical creature that oversees the land. The towers can reflect any direct blast that comes near them, and Sunraku uses that to his advantage to secure the win. We also see something mysterious inside the towers that's probably tied to unlocking them, but let's be honest, we're not gonna see any update on that before the season is over.

As entertained as I was by this episode, there isn't that much to say or speculate, considering that the season is ending soon. We know there's only so much ground they can cover with the remaining real estate, so it feels like we're just waiting for the end, and I desperately hope for a season three announcement. If we don't get that announcement soon, this will be a very awkward way to end everything.

Rating:

Twitch

Shangri-La Frontier is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.