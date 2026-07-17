SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table 44: CLOUDY BEACH Anime Film Review

Note: This review will mention several key plot details from the first season of SHIBOYUGI

As its lengthy title ought to make clear, SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table 44: CLOUDY BEACH is the feature follow-up to the first season of SHIBOYUGI , which is easily one of the best series to have come out in 2026. Director Sōta Ueno and his crew were able to rise above the budgetary and technical limitations that so often hinder Studio DEEN productions to deliver a masterfully moody work of art. Now, only a few months after the conclusion of the series, we have the CLOUDY BEACH movie to continue in the show's electrifying footsteps.

For anyone interested in the story of SHIBOYUGI , I highly recommend watching the show before tackling this heady, heavy next chapter in Yuki's journey. While the death game that frames most of CLOUDY BEACH technically does work as a standalone adventure, just like the different storylines of the show would have, Yuki's 44th game is very much a culmination of everything we've seen her experience up until this point. As the series came to an end, Yuki had either witnessed or been a direct participant in the brutal deaths of many of her peers. She saw her mentor, Hakushi, seemingly be ripped to shreds in the Candle Woods fiasco, and then she tore the body of the perpetrator, Kyara, limb from limb. The lingering trauma of that game has only compounded as Yuki has taken on more contracts and had her hands soaked in the blood (or tasteful replacement stuffing) of her friends and enemies.

By the time she wakes up in her bathing suit on the grey, rainy shores of Cloudy Beach, Yuki is actively falling apart. As we learn throughout the events of the film, the organizers of Cloudy Beach have set their eight veteran participants up to survive a week-long murder mystery of sorts. One of the girls has been given a quota of kills to meet, while the others have to stay alive long enough for rescue to arrive. The murder mystery element of the game is honestly secondary to the experience, though. The truly compelling drama comes from director Ueno's signature dreamlike exploration of Yuki's crumbling psyche, captured through several hallucinatory passages and dialogues featuring exchanges with characters from the previous games. Yuki herself isn't entirely sure she hasn't lost her mind and started killing off the other girls herself, which is the real emotional mystery that drives the story of CLOUDY BEACH.

The feature-length format of this particular game offers many distinct advantages, even if it may highlight some of the show's inherent shortcomings. For one, we get to know the girls of this game a bit better than the previous ones, both as individuals and as foils or companions to Yuki. Koyomi (played in English by Heather Gonzalez ) is another student of Hakushi's who can offer a more objective perspective on Yuki's relationship with her not-quite-so-dearly-deceased mentor. Airi ( Erica Mendez ) is a gentle young woman who shares some of Yuki's memories from the Candle Woods game and forges something close to a genuine friendship with our protagonist. The fiery Mitsuba ( Lisa Reimold ) has ties to Mishiro, the haughty rival whom Yuki killed and still dreams about, which only serves to underscore the consequences of Yuki's chosen lifestyle. Then there is Essei ( Ryan Bartley ), the most enigmatic competitor who gets the juiciest material of the movie next to Yuki. Despite the characteristically stoic and detached style of SHIBOYUGI 's writing and direction, all of these performers can squeeze a lot of emotion out of their interactions.

Suzie Yeung , for her part, turns in perhaps her best performance as Yuki yet, as the heightened stakes and the fractured mindset she endures force her to articulate an even wider range of emotions than in the previous season. I also have to commend the excellent music by composer Junichi Matsumoto . The OST of SHIBOYUGI has always been vital to selling the fragmented psychological thrills and drama of this series, and never has that been more the case than here in CLOUDY BEACH. There were several moments, especially during the emotionally fraught final act of the film, that brought me close to tears, and that would not have been possible if not for Matsumoto's music.

It's a good thing that the performances, music, and script are so uniformly excellent, too, as they will help distract from what I consider the movie's one major flaw: its animation. Now, I don't want anyone to conflate “animation” with “art direction” here, because SHIBOYUGI 's art is just as stark and haunting as ever. Ueno's trademark use of cinematic storyboarding and abstract character art is perhaps even more potent here (I can only imagine how gorgeous some of these shots looked in their CinemaScope aspect ratio on an actual theater screen). That said, when you stretch the length of a SHIBOYUGI project out to feature length without providing a noticeable increase in budget or production time (the movie came out just four months after the show concluded, after all), it becomes much harder to ignore just how much of the movie is barely even animated. Many, many shots of the film are composed either of entirely still models and backgrounds or of conveniently edited reverse shots that only need to showcase a very limited amount of motion, as the characters who are doing most of the speaking and acting are framed off-screen. The movie still saves some of its more impressive flourishes for when they count. Still, the whole production is very much in keeping with an extended episode of a modestly budgeted television program, and not a capital-F “Film.”