Shinobi no Ittoki takes a bit of a thematic turn in episode 4, and while I'm not sure I had totally gotten my bearings by the time the episode ended I am glad for the shift.

This week the school-based narrative is largely out, and instead we get… uh… a half dozen more genres mashed in. While ostensibly this episode is about the kiddos taking a big test on ninja tools, it almost immediately morphs into something beyond just a cram session. The point of a ninja exam is to be so technical you must steal the answer key, the true test of shinobi arts being subterfuge and infiltration naturally. We also get a new character this week in the form of Shione Kouzuki, an NSC detective tasked with tailing Tokisada.

This prompts a complete shift into what I can only describe as an ultra-modern cops and robbers police procedural heist episode. Shione is secretly pursuing Tokisada to see what he's up to. Meanwhile, Ittoki, Ryoko, and the rest of the youngers are using high-tech gadgets to get the answer key.

It ends up quite enjoyable, though I wasn't initially prepared for so stark a departure. All the high-tech gizmos act as a new coat of paint on the traditional ninja tools, such as shuriken that are actually surveillance drones. The episode also spends much of its time on Ryoko, really fleshing out her character and backstory related to her father and village. It's heartbreaking to hear her talk about her passion being patronized and ultimately shot down, especially when she is so skilled at it. She continues to be a well-rounded character and it's a pleasure to see her take the spotlight.

Her father's business troubles also feature heavily in the episode, which is where Tokisada comes in. There's a sub-theme of business transactions, deal-making, and outsourcing with the Koga village, and this all further adds to the very modern feel the show has. We're not so much doing the shadow war angle as we are the seedy underworld of money, law, and crime, and with the traitor thrown in at the end I guess we'll see how that pans out. I dig it now that I've adjusted.

Shinobi no Ittoki is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.