How would you rate episode 6 of

Shinobi no Ittoki ?

This is perhaps the best episode of Shinobi no Ittoki so far. Despite one misstep, the rest of the runtime is dedicated to really investing the audience in the supporting cast around Ittoki, and I think it's all very well done.

The summer fun setup is a bit dull at first glance. It's mostly an excuse to have Ittoki, Ryoko, Kousetsu, and Kirei come hang out at Iga village, and have the gals do a bit of a twirl in their swimsuits for the camera. We thankfully move on from that quickly, and the emotional and dramatic payoffs in the remainder of the episode are fantastic. I was not all that invested in a traitor sub-plot to begin with, but I think Kirei's flashback won me over. It's cruel and heartbreaking but with the intent of setting up inner turmoil for her, and wow does it really pay off. I think those striking closeups on her pupils contrasting with the eyeless figures in her flashbacks makes for a great juxtaposition. And all against the mundane but somewhat unique backdrop of fishing with a friend beside a small river.

The remaining portions delving into Yumika's backstory were very well done too. The sense of determination is palpable, and it's not hard to see why the clan rallied around her in the wake of her husband's death. Additionally, the celebration goes well with this slow reveal that Iga is not only the plucky underdog but a haven for displaced ninjas. It's an island of misfit toys, except the toys are all deadly killers. It all serves to heighten the tension with the impending war with Koga and make you root for the Iga in the face of what will clearly be overwhelming might.

