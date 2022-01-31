How would you rate episode 4 of

As is typical for episodes of slice-of-life series, “Aren't You Embarrassed?” is divided into two narratives. The first focuses on Koharu and her frustrations with Hiyori helping her so much, while the second revolves around Koi's sixteenth birthday and gives us a bit of insight into how she's grown to become so independent. Both are really really good, for two specific reasons.

One thing that appeals to me about slice-of-life series is the slow burn. Typically a term used to denote certain types of romance narratives—which is pleasantly non-existent in Slow Loop —I'm using it here instead to describe The Good Stuff™: that's right, slice-of-life relationships, the meat of the genre that keeps me coming back. Slow Loop has done a really solid job so far in communicating how close Hiyori and Koharu are: they feel like sisters in a genuine way, and while there's still that slight yuri-bait edge to things, their chemistry is more “half-sisters who love each other and are moving through their childhood grief via fishing” than “half-sisters who love each other and may wanna smooch”, the former of which is a much better decision for the show overall, especially as a study in grief.

Grief is becoming an increasingly prevalent theme in slice-of-life series of late, whether it's the pain of losing family or the less tangible ache of losing yourself. Grief never fades: the best we can do is gain distance from it as we grow physically, emotionally, mentally and become a different vessel for the pain. It can never be truly eliminated, but there are ways to push it away. In Koharu's case, it's becoming someone who gives and receives care equally versus being looked after constantly by the still staunchly independent Hiyori.

Koi's half of the episode is decidedly lighter, but it's not all sunshine and rainbows either, since it revolves around Koi's frustrations with her father, especially his complete lack of awareness when it comes to parenting his children. It's parentized Koi in a mildly comedic way: doubly so if you're a child that's been IRL parentized, and I personally found some relief in rolling my eyes at her father. A lot of this half is seeing Koi reckoning with that as she celebrates her birthday with her business woman mother and, of course, some really good sashimi and a delicious-looking fish head.

All in all, this week's episode is a low-stakes one, with some gestures towards setup for future character development: Hiyori starts to live again, Koharu starts to become dependent in different ways, Koi and the half-sisters take on a part-time job for the finale…er, so they can catch a big tuna sometime in the distant future. Heck, given the tail end of the episode, Slow Loop might even be attempting some commentary on what girls can and can't do (in this case, if they should be embarrassed while fishing) by letting these cute girls be the cutest while reelin' in a big catch!

There's something about Slow Loop that just keeps drawing me in. It's not the fishing exactly, but more the pleasantness of seeing Hiyori, Koharu, Koi, and all their friends get really into fishing, into the nitty-gritty of catching fish, preparing fish, and ultimately coming full circle with the experience. Overall, episode 4 elevates Slow Loop from “pretty good” to “genuinely sweet”, with a bit more technical info about fishing that seasons everything just right. It's not going to be for everyone, sure, but for folks looking to take it easy this Winter season, Slow Loop promises extremely low stakes, incredibly cute character designs, a buffet of seafood, and lots of heart, all of which keep this sleeper hit quite delightful.

Slow Loop is currently streaming on Funimation.

