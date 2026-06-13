How would you rate episode 11 of

Snowball Earth ?

© Yuhiro Tsujitsugu /Shogakukan/ 'SNOWBALL EARTH' Project

You know something, folks? I'm not even going to rag on the CG this time around. Can I even be surprised by it anymore? Especially when, I kid you not, Tetsuo briefly mentions CG at the end of the episode? It's the most groaningly self-aware line Snowball Earth has to offer, yet it might even be the perfect summary of the show.

Moving on - Sagami. I still don't think he's a good villain. This episode tries to redeem him, though, and to mixed effect. Sagami was beaten to a brutal pulp last episode, so now he goes down memory lane for a flashback to reveal the inspiration behind his motives. His reason for wanting to be the savior was fueled by parental abandonment issues that lead to an insatiable need to feel desired. In a way, it makes him similar to Tetsuo, who experienced similar isolation. Despite being adored by a citizenry who took his saviorship for granted, Tetsuo never had anyone really care for him outside of Yukio. Both Tetsuo and Sagami had to perform their duties without much in the way of meaningful, emotional support, which made Tetsuo socially awkward, and Sagami egotistical and insane. In that sense, they are two sides of the same coin.

All of that is interesting. Here's the problem, though: none of it makes Sagami a more complex character. I just understand his motives better. “I am human and I need to be loved” and all that stuff. I get that. But I also got that when it was revealed that Sagami was an egotistical spotlight hog in his previous life a few episodes ago; one who did eventually get his moment of fame and glory, yet failed to realize that moments like that come and go in waves. It's also pretty hard to redeem a character like Sagami when it's revealed that he (along with some random woman) caused Tetsuo's space station to crashland on Earth, and then was about to go on a murder spree before he was stopped by the very same kid he tried to kill multiple times. Sagami remains the same insane, petulant child that he was at the start. Plus, couldn't this new layer of information have been revealed earlier instead of using it to pad out the end of the cour ? I don't need the motives revealed so late in the game like it's a mystery novel about to reveal the big twist. Sephiroth remains an irredeemable psychopath throughout all of Final Fantasy VII, but at least you understand why he's so messed up right from the get-go.

And yet, Tetsuo seems moved by this. This is actually a good character moment on Tetsuo's part, because his arc of getting better at communication reaches its logical endpoint in a satisfying manner. He finally has a real conversation with another person. Not only is Tetsuo talking to another person clearly and succinctly, but he's very, very direct, too. Seriously, bro is spitting here. He rightfully chastises Sagami for his selfish desire of wanting to be the savior since it's more of a burden than anything else, and that being adored by the people is a novelty that wears off once you realize how isolating and dangerous the job really is. Instead of having the villain breathe one last dying breath, the show allows Tetsuo to redeem and transfer his savior status unto Sagami. Because the script demands it, I guess, and this is anime, meaning that we get to have bad guys become good guys. I just don't think this is the way to do it.

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Snowball Earth is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.