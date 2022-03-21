How would you rate episode 11 of

Last week, when I mentioned that I wouldn't mind it if Takagi-san allowed its titular character to indulge in some of the more cliché dramatics of traditional Western romantic comedies, I had a terrible vision of a Monkey's Paw-flavored alternate universe where my beloved slice-of-life anime got transformed into some kind of CW-esque young-adult soap opera. Thankfully, this show knew exactly what I meant, and “February 14th" managed to perfectly thread the needle of giving Takagi and Nishikata some very mild drama to work through without ever veering off course so much that it leaves them feeling out of character.

As the title of the episode suggests, it's Valentine's Day, love is in the air, and Nishikata is just certain that Takagi is going to use the opportunity to tease him with a gift of chocolate. What he finds in his locker is even more shocking, though: Not one, butgifts, and from girls that Nishikata has never even met! Apparently Nishikata's performance at the culture fest was enough to capture the hearts of girls all over the school, and our poor boy has absolutely no clue how to respond. He does know one thing, though: He absolutely cannot tell Takagi.

What I love about Nishikata's ongoing development is that he clearly knows why he shouldn't bring up the chocolates to Takagi—because it would probably hurt her feelings and/or make her feel self-conscious, not to mention the fact that they're totally already a couple—yet isn't quite able to articulate that knowledge just yet. Still, he's sweet enough to go out of his way to avoid putting her on the spot for a while, and he's smart enough to know that if he does tell Takagi, he should at least give her a win in one of their ridiculous games first. You know, as any gentleman should do.

It's also great how they handle Takagi's feelings on this Valentine's Day. We don't even have to see the moment where Takagi sneaks into Nishikata's locker and finds the other chocolates; even before she tells Nishikata about that, it's impossible not to notice that she simply isn't herself. She barely responds to Nishikata's games, and even tells him that she just “isn't feeling” their eraser shaving contest. Nishikata may be dumb, be he isn't that dumb. And when Takagi reveals that she was genuinely upset with herself and how she was handling her negative emotions, well, it breaks your heart. It's also just the added touch of “real teenager" that Takagi needs, every now and then.

Normally, I'd be gushing over how cute it was when Nishikata rejected the chocolates out of loyalty to Takagi (even though they weren't actually meant for him), but we ain't got time for that kiddie-grade nonsense now! hamachi had an adorable B-plot involving Hojou and her misadventures in trying to make some homemade chocolate, and it has emboldened him enough to confess his love this upcoming White Day. If that weren't enough, he demands that Nishikata finally confess to Takagi, and boy howdy if that wouldn't be the best plot for a season finale ever. I was basically certain that we would not see a proper confession until the movie, but if we get a love confession and an adorable movie with Nishikata and Takagi as Vista del Mar Approved™️ Official Couples…well, that would be a mighty fine development, all around.

Odds and Ends

• Girl Squad! For some reason, this week's check-in with the Girl Squad was one of my favorites of the season, even though it wasn't exceptionally different from the other sketches we've gotten thus season. There's just something about how Yukari accidentally melted her homemade chocolates that I find deeply relatable...

• I was grinning from ear to ear when Takagi gave Nishikata the gift of sardines before he got his real chocolates. She's smart enough to get a pun based gag gift, but nice enough to have the real thing on standby. She's a keeper, that's for sure!

