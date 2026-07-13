Review

by Richard Eisenbeis,

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Episodes 73-84

Anime Review

Synopsis:
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 Episodes 73-84 Anime Review
With Tempest's international debut out of the way and both the Sorcerous Dynasty of Sarion and the Holy Empire of Lubelius now allied nations, Rimuru is content to take a break playing in his gamified dungeon with his friends. But little does he know that Mariabell Rosso has been the puppet master behind several of Tempest's recent troubles and is determined to stop the country of monsters from growing any stronger. And with her knowledge as a reincarnator from Earth and her ability to mind-control people at will, she is poised to be the greatest threat Rimuru has ever faced.
Review:

If you look up “anticlimax” in the dictionary, you'll see this story arc of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime listed as an example. Honestly, the arc has so much going for it with Mariabell as a villain.

She was built up as a looming threat in the previous season and is one Rimuru is initially completely unaware of and unprepared for. Not only does she have the ability to mind control a seemingly limitless number of people—including powerful reincarnators like Yuuki—but she was also a puppet master back on Earth, a woman who ruled Europe from the shadows. When you compare her to a normal office worker like Rimuru, it feels like he might be out of his depth—especially when it comes to back-room politics and underworld crime.

The story is set up in such a way that it could easily be a high-tension thriller. Anyone could be under Mariabell's control. Some of Rimuru's greatest and most powerful allies could be forced to fight them—leaving the Slime severely handicapped by his reluctance to hurt his friends. Likewise, Mariabell's real-world experience could have her outmaneuvering even Raphael, leaving Rimuru perpetually on the back foot. In other words, this could easily have been a story arc with tension we haven't felt since the bloody attack on Tempest. Instead, we get 12 episodes of wasted potential.

The first four episodes largely focus on Rimuru playing around with the game balance in his dungeon—even messing around in it via an avatar body. It does little for the overall plot, aside from the scenes that further flesh out Mariabell's past and her current plans.

The next three episodes are a kind of political thriller in which Rimuru attempts to add Tempest to a pseudo-United Nations, while Mariabell schemes to discredit the monster nation and drum up anti-monster fervor among the human kingdoms. While this could have been interesting, Rimuru more or less stumbles into victory by sheer chance—not only through speeches and Raphael-aided treaty-writing but also by catching a teleporting bullet meant to frame them for a royal assassination. And to be clear, he has no idea that he is being set up until after everything has been resolved.

But where the arc is at its worst is in the back half of the cour where Mariabell attempts to confront Rimuru head-on after luring them into a trap. The big issue here is that Mariabell is a schemer, not a fighter. Her fight against Rimuru lasts seconds—and even the subsequent fight against Yuuki lasts only a few minutes longer. Never does Rimuru struggle—not once do Mariabell's traps meaningfully weaken Rimuru, nor does it ever feel like Yuuki has any chance at winning. Even the subsequent fight against the Chaos Dragon—the twisted resurrection of Milim's childhood friend—is a joke of a fight that Milim ends in a single blow. Sure, the fights are big, flashy, and colorful, but there is no tension behind the visuals—Rimuru's complete victory over any trials is treated as a foregone conclusion.

In the end, the moral of this season seems to be that Mariabell was a fool—someone who couldn't grasp how powerful Rimuru was (not to mention the limits of Yuuki's greed). Rather than a true rival, she was someone who dreamed too big and was crushed in the name of her ambition. As the danger was so easily overcome—especially after all the buildup—the entire arc feels like a waste of time.

And worse still, at the end of the arc, we are left with a villain vacuum. After his beatdown at Rimuru's hands, Yuuki hardly qualifies as a threat, and Granville, who was already playing second fiddle to Mariabell, seems even less of one in comparison. If there isn't any danger to our main character—be it physical or emotional—all that's left is the power-fantasy catharsis of watching our cute, mass-murdering Slime win effortlessly yet again.

All in all, this first cour of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 looks above average visually (especially in the big fight scenes) and has a fun opening and ending song to supplement its already decent soundtrack. But that can't change the fact that this arc serves as the series' greatest anticlimax to date. It honestly feels like the series is simply going through the motions at this point—setting up pins only for Rimuru to knock them down lackadaisically (and often accidentally). If you're a longtime fan who wants nothing more than to see Rimuru being cute and some flashy action scenes, you'll probably be fine with this half-season. But the fact that it could have been more—should have been more—makes me depressed more than anything else.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of Anime News Network, its employees, owners, or sponsors.
Grade:
Overall (sub) : C-
Story : D+
Animation : B-
Art : B-
Music : B-

+ Rimuru and all his friends return for more adventures punctuated by flashy action scenes.
A terrible waste of a potentially great villain, a drawn-out anticlimax, and a total lack of narrative tension for the entire arc.
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Production Info:
Director:
Atsushi Nakayama
Naokatsu Tsuda
Series Composition:
Toshizō Nemoto
Hitomi Ogawa
Script:
Tatsuto Higuchi
Shingo Irie
Toshizō Nemoto
Junichirō Okumura
Storyboard:
Ryōma Ebata
Futoshi Higashide
Neito Hirohara
Shinji Itadaki
Masao Kojima
Gō Kurosaki
Kenta Mimuro
Shoma Miyazawa
Yasushi Muroya
Chihiro Nitta
Kiyoshi Okuyama
Ken Ōtsuka
Satoshi Shimizu
Naokatsu Tsuda
Daisuke Tsukushi
Takaaki Wada
Hideki Yamazaki
Taizo Yoshida
Episode Director:
migmi
Xiao Can Chen
Hitomi Ezoe
Neito Hirohara
Yasushi Muroya
Atsushi Nakayama
Satoshi Ōsedo
Masahiko Suzuki
Natsumi Suzuki
Masaharu Tomoda
Naokatsu Tsuda
Daisuke Tsukushi
Takaaki Wada
Tomio Yamauchi
Unit Director:
Ryōma Ebata
Shoma Miyazawa
Naokatsu Tsuda
Music:
R.O.N
Hitoshi Fujima
Original creator:
Fuse
Taiki Kawakami
Original Character Design: Mitz Vah
Character Design: Ryōma Ebata
Art Director: Ayumi Satō
Chief Animation Director:
Sinomin
Tomoko Itō
Yasuhito Kikuchi
Masayori Komine
Akane Miyagawa
Sorato Shimizu
Hideki Yamazaki
Wakako Yoshida
Animation Director:
Sinomin
Tomoyo Abe
Kenshin Ariga
Bellamy Luna Brooks
Zhen Lei Cheng
Yuki Chika
Ryōma Ebata
Kyōko Furubayashi
Masatoshi Furuta
Takayuki Hanyū
Kenji Hattori
Haruka Hayashi
Neito Hirohara
Keiichi Honda
Satoshi Ichinokawa
Michiko Ishiguro
Tomoko Itō
Yong Jiang
Kotae Kanbayashi
Yasuhito Kikuchi
Kumiko Kitahata
Hanayo Kōsaka
Jie Li
Uni Matsui
Hiroshi Matsumoto
Katsuji Matsumoto
Shinichirō Minami
Yūjirō Minami
Akane Miyagawa
Shoma Miyazawa
Shinji Mochida
Yūji Mukoyama
Ryōji Nakamori
Satoru Nakaya
Karen Nishibata
Tsutomu Ōno
Yumeno Ōtsuka
Kaori Saito
Kazuya Saitō
Maki Sakai
Rei Sayumi
Mihono Seki
Hideaki Shimada
Shōsuke Shimizu
Susumu Shimohata
Kotetsu Sotosaki
Hitoshi Suenaga
Atsuko Takahashi
Kōhei Takahashi
Akiko Takihara
Ayu Tanaka
Ryōko Tateishi
Kazuo Tomizawa
Yousuke Toyama
Yui Ushinohama
Yukiko Watabe
Miyo Yabunaka
Serika Yamada
Keiko Yamamoto
Kiyomi Yamashita
Hideki Yamazaki
Hajime Yoshida
Wakako Yoshida
Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa
Cgi Director:
Takayuki Hanyū
Hironori Morino
Director of Photography: Hiroshi Satō
Key Animation Director:
Sinomin
Hitoshi Suenaga
Miyo Yabunaka
Serika Yamada
Licensed by: Crunchyroll

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That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (TV 4)
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (TV 5)

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