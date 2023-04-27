How would you rate episode 4 of

“So, who might you be to Elias?” asks Rahab upon meeting Chise, and my first reaction was to ask the lady how much time she had. It's not the first time somebody has inquired about how Chise and Elias are connected, but there's more than simple curiosity to Rahab's request. After all, she was the one who first gave Elias his pendant as a promise that he would one day find the home with humans that he so desired. That he's now given that gift to another means something is up, and she's very interested in who this recipient might be – and what their presence means for her former apprentice.

Of course, in the case of our lead couple, that is a challenging question. It's fitting that this episode reveals the origins of Elias' rather insufficient understanding of what “Bride” means, as it becomes clear through Chise's side of the episode that even she doesn't really have a word for what they have together. She's his apprentice, certainly. She's also his teacher, guiding him through his burgeoning self-awareness. There is undeniably some romantic tension, even if neither of them is in a place to identify it fully. As we see through their lovingly rendered domestic life, they've built a magical little family in Elias' cottage. Yet to use any singular label for them is to miss some of the facets of their relationship, so Chise ultimately cuts to the quick. Whether she's a bride, teacher, friend, or partner, she's by Elias' side, and that's exactly where she wishes to be.

For his half of the episode, Elias has a much more grounded conversation with Angelica that is no less revealing. He's far from the most articulate when it comes to expressing his feelings, but that doesn't diminish how deeply he feels them – and right now, what he wants more than anything is for Chise to value herself as much as she does others. His attempted solution – giving her his pendant and asking her to keep herself safe to protect it – is an extremely Fae way of bargaining, but it comes from a distinctly human place. Anyone who's seen a loved one treat their own life as expendable or constantly put their needs behind others out of some calcified self-loathing knows how painful it can be to watch. That he is willing to speak openly about this, to be honest with his feelings and trust Chise to know them, is a remarkable step forward for both of them.

It is, admittedly, a little strange to stop the ongoing school narrative for these conversations. Those who want to see more of the plots simmering behind closed doors would be pretty frustrated, but I was rapt through the whole thing. There's something intimate and rewarding about seeing these two just piece together their emotions, trying to find words that can adequately communicate the complicated, nebulous feelings inside. It's a process just as necessary as more dramatic emotional epiphanies and gives the audience a sense of where our leads are, what they want, and what they mean to one another.

Of course, we still have a plot, and we get a smattering of hooks at the end of this episode. Zoe is suspicious of Chise and inadvertently gives the already paranoid Philomela even more cause to worry. A cryptic dream tells us there's something up with Lucy. More indirectly, the magical shortcut patrolled by terrifying cyclops hounds is entirely too wild to not come up again later. Even if it doesn't, it's such a cool magical concept that I'm happy we got to see it. The Neighbors' world is so fascinating because it's fundamentally unknowable. Mages can make educated guesses and learn enough to work within its strictures, but the wonderful and terrifying part is that they can never fully understand it. The world is also fascinating because of all the weird little dudes, like the lizard guy who checks Chise's ID at school. I don't know where that dapper little guy got such a tiny top hat, but I hope he enjoys his day, knowing he looks spiffy.

As I said, it's an odd choice to pause our new storyline for a whole episode, but I can't be too upset about it. AMB has long established that its plotlines exist to develop and articulate its characters, not the other way around, and it's got its priorities straight.

