After this season spent so long getting its ducks in a row, things are moving much faster as we head into the third act (of this cour, anyway) and intrigue is in full force at the College. We've got tragic massacres, stolen tomes of forbidden magic, covert assassinations in the dead of night, and curses lying in wait to strike when the moment is right. Somehow, alongside all that, we also have room for some incredibly adorable and awkward moments of camaraderie to keep our spirits up.

Seriously though, it's impressive to me how readily Chise has moved into her new role in this whole mystery. Not too long ago, she would have been the one spending ten days unconscious in a hospital bed, with her friends and loved ones worrying over her. Now, she's there looking after Lucy, guts curdled with worry, and it's a shift that's not lost on her or Elias. Chise has changed, even if she's still so awkward that half of her conversation with Philomela is one or both of them saying some version of “I'm sorry” back and forth. I do love that scene, by the way. There's something immensely charming about these two socially awkward teenagers trying to ever-so-delicately form a connection when it would be a miracle for either of them to look a cashier in the eyes while ordering at McDonald's . Much like her looking after Lucy, Chise is now having to take on the role Angelica and so many others filled for her last season, and it's very endearing to witness.

Not all of our heroine's changes are welcome, though. If Joseph is to be believed, whatever dark impulse woke up the Dragon's curse last week came from inside Chise's psyche, and it's left her burdened with frightening power. Chise has always been a potent mage, and there have been flashes of her being a serious threat to anyone who threatens her companions, but now she knows for certain that she has the power of incredible violence (quite literally) on hand at any moment. To Elias, that would be a reassurance that she'll be able to protect herself, and it saved the day during the camping trip, but holding that kind of destructive force doesn't sit too well with our heroine. It's a smart element to introduce as the stakes escalate since it now means every confrontation feels that much more perilous for both our heroes and mysterious villains. It's not just a question of whether Chise can survive, but if she'll be able to live with how she goes about it.

Said confrontations are well on their way. We finally know what the Webster Massacre was, thanks to some friendly gossip and Lucy's horrifying dream sequence. I'm honestly impressed by how scary they made that handful of seconds, mostly by Lucy screaming “Give us back our spiders” being deeply disconcerting all on its own. It also explains why Lucy has been so incredibly cagey all season; considering her entire family was killed and seemingly nobody has moved to investigate, I'm honestly surprised she would trust even a single soul in this place. It makes it all the more meaningful that she's opened up to Chise as much as she has and adds a bitter tinge to the strained relationship with her brother.

It's altogether a solid, swiftly moving episode that leaves us set up for excitement next week, while still taking time for the character moments that make this show work. Chise's material is all great, but I especially appreciated seeing more sides of Elias than usual, going from a shrewd negotiator trying to clear his name in the missing book scandal, to an awkward bonehead who hides behind his veil when strangers start complimenting him. It's a great reminder of who this ancient magus is outside of his quest to understand emotions and sets him and the audience up well as this latest threat comes to fruition.

