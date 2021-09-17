How would you rate episode 10 of

One of the things I've tried to notice is the days in The aquatope on white sand , especially now that we've got a hard deadline of September. And based on a blurry calendar spread on the wall in the Gama Gama Aquarium office -which was, of course, immediately followed up by a zoom in shot and later, a look at a smartphone- it's August 26th, a few days before September comes, which is really where Episode 10, “Abandoned Illusion” spends most of its time.

One of the things I've come to appreciate is how much Kai cares about Kukuru as a really close friend. While there's definitely a reading that could be romantic, I'm… explicitly choosing not to. Not because I'm stanning Aquarium Girlfriends, but rather, because I think it's really beautiful to see a good, solid male-female friendship. I feel like so many friendships in anime between male and female characters are interlaced with sexual desire, even if that desire is as simple as wanting to kiss someone. Instead, in episode 10, we see Kai worrying about Kukuru, who's visibly tense all throughout this episode. Naturally, it's because Gama Gama's time is limited, and it feels good, in a painful way. Good, I suppose, because it really has driven home how much of a genuinely good guy Kai is, and how quietly he cares for Kukuru. Mind you, Kai's care for her has always been here, but… it's more apparent in this episode.

There's this… unique tension and momentum to episode 10 that's kind of like watching a car crash: it happens all at once and so slowly. I feel like we're caught at that initial moment of impact. It's only a matter of time before things crash together and Gama Gama… is no more. Even the illusions that have been woven into the series won't help: there's no way to harness the feelings and memories and imagery evoked by the aquarium. The latent magical realism in The aquatope on white sand is enough, but… not in a helpful way. It's enough to keep visitors coming, but certainly not enough to pay the bills and keep the lights on.

All of that makes me wonder what'll happen in the second cour , which is set to start in Fall 2021. Will Fuuka leave, because of course, she's on a deadline? Will she somehow get to stay and help Kukuru figure out a way to pull through? Or, much like Remake Our Life! , will we time skip into a future with no resolution? Or potentially, a future where Gama Gama may be revived? Will we see a more distant Kukuru and Fuuka? It's hard to gauge, but that doesn't necessarily diminish how much I've enjoyed things thus far. In fact, I really liked episode 10, and feel like it's got genuine momentum into the resolution for this cour and arc.

Episode 10 is a very Kai-centric episode, at least in terms of his care for Kukuru's pain, which is a refreshing step back from Kukuru, Fuuka, and Gama Gama as a whole. That said, this is also an episode about the pain of a community, and the shared burden of trying to save a place that's been a refuge for so many of its visitors. While Kai is the focal point -really, his concern about Kukuru is the focal point- we also see that Fuuka is struggling as well. Where her arc will go is... kind of up in the air as of the end of this episode. But that's kind of how it be sometimes, you know?

And while that's all definitely a divergence from returning to best character Chiyu, I think there's a lot of value to this angle, to showing that, like, yeah: Gama Gama kind of isn't going to survive, even with love. It's most likely going to have a very human, realistic closure, if it can't stay afloat. And honestly, looking ahead to episode 11, I can't see my dreams of Gama Gama somehow being saved… happening. I'm still optimistic that P.A. Works will somehow give Gama Gama's story the closure it deserves.

This episode is definitely cut with a bit of comedy: there's a really good scene where Kukuru consults fortune telling in order to divine Gama Gama's future. There's also an entirely unfunny scene of Kai's sister saying that he should get with Fuuka (because she's a classic beauty) that's unfunny because comedy and funny scenes are always subjective. That all said, so much of this episode is the real angst of being frustrated with a situation, of being tethered to uncertainty. It's a really place to uncomfortably sit it in, especially ahead of the second cour . In many ways, I can foresee what we're working with for episode 11, and for the final episodes in this first cour . And yet… a big mystery where exactly we'll land with this series. But I'm eager to stick with it to the end, to keep coming along for this rise. I credit that to how enjoyable The aquatope on white sand has been, even in some of its weakest episodes, which still keep me coming back for more and more.

Episode 11, “At the End of the Siege” starts off with a prayer: a prayer for things to work out, a prayer for Gama Gama's fate to not be sealed. However, with the episode simultaneously starting off with grey, fiercely clouded skies and unfortunately, that's… kind of how I left the episode feeling: clouded and unsure. I suppose that's how a typhoon functions as well, which also plays a large role in episode 11's plot.

A stormy is, in many ways, the perfect trope to set Kukuru's final siege to protect Gama Gama Aquarium. And trope-ish as it is, the storm ends up as a kind of character, driving a lot of the emotionality as we watch Kukuru dig in one final attempt to protect a place she loves, even amidst a powerful storm aimed straight at Okinawa. It's this determination that ultimately circles us back around to one central thing: the bond between Kukuru and Fuuka, not solely as friends, but as potential romantic partners.

Now, you've had a break from me talking full-time about Kukuuka / Fuukuru for about… three weeks now, but it's hard to not bring up how beautiful their relationship is in this episode. There's a distance between them, and the ache of it is palpable in all of Fuuka's scenes. In fact, most of Fuuka's initial scenes aren't necessarily her engaging in dialogue with Kukuru (that comes later) but rather, her reacting to Kukuru's own emotionality, and ultimately, rushing out into the rain to close that literal distance, Kukuru's stoicism be damned. And naturally, Kukuru is resistant to Fuuka coming in, but… naturally, she relents, opening her heart to her friend once more as they prepare to weather the siege together.

Unfortunately, of course, this… still isn't enough because the reality is clear, and is all but written on the wall by the end of episode 11: Gama Gama is an older building, and just like Kukuru's grandfather said in episode 10, it's getting to a point where maintenance isn't enough, even with Kukuru's determination. And while they're ultimately … saving Gama Gama now feels fully out of the question. That storm? Yeah, it feels almost determined to shut the aquarium down, and while the storm is really just a storm and not a character, it hurts nonetheless in this really engaging, raw way. And while that's a bit cruel because it does mean the end of things, it also feels... well, quite relatable and dynamically human, all at once.

Still, there's so many beautiful, tender moments this episode that, yes, are completely platonic, but also… are sapphic in the way that a lot (I won't say most) female friendships are. After all, it's kinda gay to promise to protect the dream of a girl you just met: as someone who just promised my life to a non-binary trans femme that was -and still is- a friend, I can say, with first hand experience, that's… kinda sapphic, or at the very least, lends itself to sapphic readings. (Especially when paired with a blackout.) I don't think it's bad to point this out, even though the rest of the staff come to help Kukuru through this as well.

I know that there's a second cour : in fact, it starts pretty immediately in October. And yet… this feels like such a bittersweet penultimate episode before this cour 's finale. Yet in its bittersweetness, there's this kernel of… hmmm, not necessarily hope, but maybe… tepid optimism? I don't know: it's hard to find a word for exactly what I want to say here, but really, what I'm trying to get at is that I don't feel sad because of the events of episode 11. I feel a bit tense because well, there's a lot of tension in this episode, but I feel like there is hope for something, even if that doesn't mean there's hope for Gama Gama as a structure and a physical location.

Episode 12 promises… a lot, if it can pull it off, and I have faith that P.A. Works can, indeed, pull off a really splendid end to this cour before my predicted time skip. As always, time truly will tell. But for now, all I've got is episode 11, which serves as a reminder that The aquatope on white sand is a breathtakingly beautiful show, and when it goes hard,it goes all in, telling the story of found family -and aquarium employees- being so incredibly passionate for a very special place.

