This episode is the least impactful so far in season two. That isn't to say that the episode is bad or poorly written, but compared to getting bombshell after bombshell every week, this episode feels much more tame. Our couple is still inching towards a proper follow-up to the confession from two weeks ago and there's a lot of background stuff going on with the seasons changing.

The new school year is starting, and Kyotaro's birthday is a cornerstone of this episode. A lot of that isn't present at the forefront, even though Kyotaro actively pushed to invite Anna to his home. The second half of this episode was full of funny moments fueled by adolescent hormones. I love the visual gag with Kyotaro's libido deflating the minute his sister enters the room.

Despite the strong setup for development between our two lovebirds, there wasn't a satisfying follow-up to it. The basketball game between them is cute, especially the symbolism of Kyotaro being determined to ask Anna out if he can make the basket only for Anna to get the layup. That could symbolize a confession coming soon. It's got to be a mutual thing, not strictly on his shoulders. I also really liked the ending where Anna is trying to understand what it means to be a rebellious teen for her job, and she gets that by having Kyotaro open up to her about his rebellious phase. He admits that there wasn't anything external that caused him to rebel; it was all internal. This is probably the most direct that Kyotaro has been about his insecurities to Anna, and instead of rejecting him, she pulls him closer.

By opening up his home to Anna, he shows there was no reason for him to act as withdrawn as he did. That moment where she comforted him was really sweet, and it was implied at the end that Anna wanted Kyotaro to sneak in a goodnight kiss or call her by her name. This was a solid episode, and the ending made me fall out of my chair laughing. There just wasn't anything here that pushed it over the edge for me compared to the last few weeks. It's the mark of a good show when the least exciting episode is one that didn't have a major bombshell in it. This is a testament to how strong this season has been.

