Did anyone else just feel extremely bad for Kyotaro during this episode? This boy was basically tricked into going on a Christmas date, and because of that, he showed up woefully unprepared. Granted, Anna seemed to account for all of this, which is why she was fine with paying and basically setting the pace of the date. But you really don't want this boy to overthink things, because then he gets so wrapped up in his own head to the point where it's sometimes difficult for him to see what's directly in front of his face. That's one of the underlining themes of the season if you think about it.

However, Kyotaro might just be maturing more than I initially gave him credit for, because not only did he speak up a bit in order to assure Anna that he did have a good time, but he has finally opened up to the idea that she is probably romantically interested in him. And thank God, am I right, everybody? If we seriously ended this episode with Kyotaro still somehow getting it in his head that Anna isn't interested after a two-minute sequence of these two holding hands and deliberately walking home scored to beautiful music under gorgeous lighting, I think I would've bashed my head against a desk.

I'll tell you, I've been burned by a lot of romantic comedies, and because of that, the genre does come with a certain set of expectations. However, this show continues to subvert almost all of them. It is definitely a slow burn, but you can't deny that there has so far been progress in this relationship after every major event. These two are definitely still indirect with each other, but the implications are getting stronger and the curtain is being pulled back even more with each passing episode. Like Kyotaro says when they're in the changing room, it'll happen “some other time,” just not yet.

