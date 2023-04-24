How would you rate episode 4 of

Now that Kyotaro has entirely dropped the façade and admitted that he likes Anna, it's time for them to start interacting so he can come out of his shell more. That is essentially the primary basis for this episode, as the two were always sort of aware of each other, but their more direct interactions ended up becoming the beginning basis for a somewhat believable friendship. Kyotaro still tries to put up a little front regarding his feelings but still finds himself drawn to Anna. It's funny that he sees himself as this sort of edgy loner even though, throughout the show, he's been acting as her guardian angel, looking out for her and even trying to give her a nudge in the right direction. He is still prone to overthinking things, but I like how that was toned down in this episode, and instead, he ended up helping her in more direct and natural ways.

My favorite scene was when Kyotaro confronted the teacher and spoke on Anna's behalf. The teacher was so overwhelmed by the fact that Kyotaro had spoken up so much that it almost seemed like he forgot the reason why he called them there in the first place. Anna is self-aware enough to tease and egg Kyotaro on, but the bigger question is exactly how far does that go? The show does an excellent job of only showing us things from one perspective, as it allows Anna to ride that line between being insightful and an idiot. However, we are getting hints that there is more to her actions than meets the eye. The question is, will those intentions make themselves clear sooner rather than later?

