I love this little ball of anxious, overthinking energy. It feels like I'm watching a younger version of myself, constantly second-guessing the intentions of those around me, even if the simplest answer is the right one. Who am I kidding, though? I still think like that to this day and I'm almost thirty. I'm mostly kidding, of course, but this episode feels like a proper follow-up to some of the hints we got last week, particularly regarding the gradual reveal of Anna's insight without actually seeing things from her perspective. Anna may be dumb, but she's endearingly so and seems to say whatever pops into her head. Previously, I liked how the show used that to make us guess if she was deliberately trying to get close to Kyotaro or if things were just a coincidence. However, while there is still some vagueness to her intentions because we're still seeing things from Kyotaro's perspective, it's clear to the audience that she can be more deliberate about things than we initially gave her credit for.

Anna seems to be able to tell when Kyotaro is lying or putting up a front for other people's sake - like when he tried to pretend that he was dumb to help out his classmate, she noticed that he wanted to look at those professional manga illustrations but was holding himself back for the sake of not being embarrassed. She might be just as observant as Kyotaro, but she comes off with a completely different disposition than him, a surprisingly subtle way of showing that these two might be a good match romantically. My favorite scene that embodies this is the umbrella situation. I am one hundred percent sure that Anna lied about not bringing an umbrella because she wanted to share one with Kyotaro and probably chickened out at the last minute. The scene of them in the rain with the poncho and the wallet was incredibly sweet and surprisingly intimate for these two preteens.

I think the episode cheats a little bit with the end of the umbrella scene when Anna says that she is in love and Kyotaro yells back confused because he's not sure if she's talking about the ice cream. I don't know why the episode cuts to a new scene after that. It's not like he monologues or imagines himself saying that, so there's no way that Anna wouldn't have been able to respond to that question. He yelled it out loud and drew attention to the fact that it was the loudest he had ever yelled. I would have liked to see Anna's reaction to that question, but we immediately cut to a different day. It felt clunky and unnecessary since I'm sure there were dozens of other ways to handle it. Outside of that little speed bump, though, I like the natural progression of this relationship. Now that these two are isolated from everyone, let's see how they act together for an extended period outside of school.

