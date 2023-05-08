How would you rate episode 6 of

It's one of the few shows that can still feel wholesome despite having a teenager contemplating whether or not he likes somebody—based on the fact that he's masturbated to them a few times. I've mentioned before how I like that The Dangers in My Heart pretty much portrays teenagers like actual teenagers, whether they're incredibly horny and only obsessed with one thing or they're overthinking things to the point of absurdity. Last week, we were introduced to a situation where Kyotaro and Anna would be left alone together outside of school. While that scene didn't necessarily last as long as I thought it would, the little attention to detail caught my eye: we have Anna looking down at the milk she was given while trying to hide her smile, and waiting for Kyotaro to show up at school so that she can pass off one of her favorite manga to him. She doesn't want Kyotaro to know that she likes him just yet, even though she attempts to close the distance between them. Then there's the underlying conflict about potentially not using the library anymore because it's the biggest excuse these two are using to spend time together after school outside of their usual social circles.

There also seemed to be more cuts between scenes compared to previous episodes. While it all worked together by staying narratively consistent, and there was a genuine sense of progression, I was still surprised by how short many of the individual scenes were. I don't know if this is a one-off, or the narrative style that will be used moving forward. As these hormones begin to build, and with potential outside interference making it difficult for these two to continue to put up a front, I'm curious to know what they will end up doing to progress their relationship. If I had to guess, I'd say it would be nice to see one of them step outside of their comfort zone more. Kyotaro is the narrator of our show, and it would probably be infinitely funnier to see him try to interact with the rest of his class. We already got a taste of it here, but I wonder what would happen if those interactions became more frequent.

