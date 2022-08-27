How would you rate episode 7 of

Not gonna lie, this was a bit anticlimactic, and I'm not just saying that because I expected some kind of big fight or confrontation. I actually kind of liked the twist that the store owner wasn't actually evil and that she was just protecting the beach for a completely different reason from everybody else. The fact that everyone was serving ghosts this whole time was rather funny and surprising. But aside from that, while we do get some action, I do feel like this episode tries to wrap up a lot very quickly to the point where I had to go back and rewatch it just to make sure that I got all the information that was being thrown at me.

Let's put it this way: this episode we find out why the demons are coming to the human world, where Olba is, and we're given a general idea of what the politics of the demon realm are like right now. Also the horn that was cut off of Maou's head all the way back in episode one was turned into a sword, and the confrontation ends with Maou just basically telling them to go back home and behave. If you sit down and think about it, Maou hasn't really done a lot of fighting in this season which, on the one hand, I do like as a subversion of the fact that he is supposed to be the demon king. But I'm also starting to get a bit tired of situations being resolved through peacocking. Also, why was everybody talking Japanese? What happened to the language of Ente Isla? It was actually one of my favorite bits of world-building in the show, and for the past 2 episodes, I feel like the show just sort of dropped it for the sake of ease and inconvenience. The main thing we know now though is that there are multiple factions being taken advantage of while our heroes are in the human world, and everything seems to continue revolving around acquiring the shard pieces. I really hope next episode we confront the landlady because they've been dangling the carrot in our face for the past couple of episodes, and it's starting to turn into the thing that I'm most curious about right now.

