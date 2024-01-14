The Dreaming Boy is a Realist Anime Series Review

I think we've all had that moment where we realize things aren't like the movies. The good guy doesn't always win, and persistence isn't some magic spell that grants ultimate victory. As a wise man once said, "It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness; that is life."

This is doubly true when it comes to love. One of the most heartbreaking things in life is the realization that some people will never love you—no matter what you do or how much you love them. It's a fact so painful that many have trouble accepting it. However, when you embrace it as the truth that it is, you'll find that, while it may mark the end of one chapter of your life, it also marks the beginning of another. That is what The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist is all about.

Wataru is a young man who has devoted his recent years to a single goal: trying to win Aika's heart. When he realizes the stress and emotional pain he has caused her for what it truly is, his entire world shifts. Everything he did in his school life was done to woo her. He only got good grades to show off. Now, that motivation is gone, and he must find a new path forward.

Much of the story follows Wataru's aimless search for finding new meaning in his life. His newfound perspective allows him to see things objectively—making him uniquely suited for helping those around him with their interpersonal problems. Through knowing when to step in and when to let things happen naturally, he quickly becomes noticed by students throughout the school—all of whom can see his talent and potential (should he once again find his motivation).

Yet this is only one half of the story. The other is the continued fallout from his pursuit of Aika. Simply no longer chasing after her is only the first step. Wataru has done whatever he can to minimize the harm he has inadvertently caused her—either by removing himself from the situation completely or doing what he can on her terms.

The interesting note here is that, while Aika found Wataru deeply annoying, she didn't hate him. At least on some level, his constant presence was reassuring in the ever-changing world of adolescence. His sudden departure from her life likewise shakes her to her core, forcing her to re-evaluate what she wants from her school, her friends, and her life in general.

In other words, this is the story of two teens growing up and starting to see the world for what it truly is—with all its nuances and complexities.

When it comes to the presentation of the anime, it's about as average as possible. While never downright ugly, it also never reaches anything exceedingly beautiful either. The school setting is well-realized but likewise doesn't stand out. On the aural side of things, the music does its job of conveying emotions, but I'd be hard-pressed to remember a single theme or tune—even the opening or ending.

This is an anime that succeeds or fails based on how well you empathize with Wataru. If you can connect with him, every step along his journey to become a better person is enjoyable—even when he makes the occasional misstep. However, if you can't connect with Wataru, there is little in this anime that could hook you. For better or worse, he is the core of this story, and the anime goes all in on putting him front and center.