This episode of The Eminence in Shadow is about two things—the first of which is reestablishing the backstory. While we've known the basics of what's going on since Cid made up his pretend setting, it's here that we get a far clearer picture. Simply put, the top twelve members of the cult—the “knights of rounds” as they are called—are using a medicine derived from the severed (yet still living) arm of the demon Diablos to live forever. This means that most of these people are hundreds (if not thousands) of years old. And given that they tortured and killed numerous children throughout the ages to not only make the medicine but continue to try and improve it, it's clear they are amoral monsters that deserve what's coming to them.

But while that's important for understanding the motivations of Alpha and the rest of Shadow Garden, it's not the most exciting thing we see in his episode—despite the majority of the runtime being dedicated to it. Instead, it's the scenes with Cid and Aurora—and what we learn about each.

What we get in this episode is a side of Cid we have never seen before. This is not Cid, The Eminence in Shadow , nor is it Cid, the useless background character. No, what we get here is, well, Cid. In all his scenes with Aurora, his mask is completely off. He says and acts exactly as he wants to, wholly removed from his all-consuming game of pretend. He acts this way because, unlike every other character in the series, he sees Aurora as an equal—in strength, if nothing else. She is not a player of his game but has still earned his respect personally. This is the “truest” version of Cid we have ever seen.

Aurora, on the other hand, is the opposite. She lies to Cid constantly—though, interestingly, not maliciously. Her lies are usually transparent. She knows Cid sees through them but continues to playfully prod him with them anyway. Perhaps this is how she always was—or maybe this is what thousands of years in isolation have done to her.

And make no mistake, this whole “sanctuary” is a prison designed solely to keep her in. No other memory is restrained like she is, and the sanctuary's nature is specifically designed to stop those within—like, say, a world-devastating witch—from using magic.

Yet, despite her lies, you can tell she enjoys Cid's company as much as he seems to enjoy hers. Sure, he doesn't always play along, but he doesn't push her away either—nor does he abandon her to try to find his way out and more quickly continue his life-long game of pretending.

But here's the thing: when you have someone who tells so many lies, it's hard to see the truth behind them. How is she connected to the Cult of Diablos? Why was she imprisoned? Did she really destroy much of the world? How is she related to Olivier and the other children at the facility? And, most importantly, does she really want to die? Perhaps next week, we'll get a few answers, at least.

Random Thoughts:

• Oh, and to clarify, while most anime either end or take a break around New Year's, The Eminence in Shadow continues like normal.

• It seems that the Cult has spent a thousand years or so lowering the world's technology level to ensure they stay in control.

• Aurora reminds me of Garak from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

• Beta's “damsel in distress” acting was so amazingly terrible. I loved it.

• Alexia and Epsilon would be the best friends or worst enemies.

• The real question is: “Did Beta see Epsilon's slime breasts when they were still cut off?”

• It's hilarious that Rose just kind of tags along for no real reason.

• When Alexia and Rose fall on top of Beta, they all end up in the Gundam NT pose. I admit I laughed a lot.

• If Alpha's face is identical to Olivier's, then that would mean that the Cult members (well, at least the eldest of them) would likely be able to see through any secret identity she might have.

• Delta is the best doggo.

• In this week's Kage-Jitsu, we see what it means to Delta when you tell her to “get along” with someone.

