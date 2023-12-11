How would you rate episode 10 of

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain episode 10 is an absolute home run in terms of pacing, animation, and tension.

I think the entire episode hinges on the characterization of Valacirca in particular and the team nails it here. The dragons of classic fantasy fiction are almost universally massive beasts of great power and imposing stature. The key differentiator between most series' is how (or if) they are characterized. Valacirca is very much in the mold of the ageless conqueror, a being who has seen so much and won so many battles that little can impress him. He has survived this long because he is superior and he knows it.

Hence the opening dialogue between Valacirca and William takes up half the episode. In a sense, it is a gamble, and some might find it tedious. I think it is both well within the fantasy oeuvre and a well-executed take on the trope. The mold from which this sort of scene is fashioned is Bilbo's encounter with Smaug in The Hobbit, though the tone is somewhat different. Valacirca is coldly disinterested in William but jovial in his surprise at William's true conviction. I like the way this plays out with the trading of titles and feats accomplished - it makes sense for the predator to toy with the prey a bit before pouncing.

The action sequences are top-notch as well. I don't think Faraway Paladin has ever had poor fight scenes per se but the team went all in on this one. We've got dazzling spell effects, fluid motions for the combat, and just a great all-around pace for the fight. You do believe William is pulling out all the stops to take down Valacirca and that it just might work (though, uh, obviously it does not). I like Valacirca's design overall as well. While it's certainly not a bold take on the standard European-style dragon it does have a few unique quirks (such as how the front paws/claws seem to have a bit more articulation and the wider shoulders). The slits/old wounds showing his heated insides is another nice touch that lightly toes into a more unique fantasy appeal without totally leaving the more grounded tone of the series.

And as far as two more little elements that made me feel particularly nostalgic: magic blasts and voices. William fires a beam spell at one point that is framed very similarly to the Dragon Slave attack from Lina Inverse of Slayers franchise, which I can't help but feel was intentional. A connection that I do not think was intentional but was nice to see (or hear) was the voice modulation used on Valacirca. His voice had a sort of metallic ring to it that reminded me a great deal of the same effect used for the Witch King in the Rankin Bass version of The Return of the King. It creates an alien and ethereal sound that I quite like and it delighted me to hear it being used.

