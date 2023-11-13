How would you rate episode 6 of

The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain (TV 2) ?

© Kanata Yanagino, OVERLAP/The Faraway Paladin Production Committee

The Faraway Paladin episode 6 leverages one of the series' great strengths in a way that is heartwarming and meaningful.

One of the things that sets William apart both in the setting and in the broader isekai space is the strong moral core imparted to him by his adoptive family. Blood, Mary, and Gus guided William not only in the manner of blade and spell but also in how to be a kind and caring soul. Much like Superman's upbringing by the kind-hearted Kents, William's adoptive family instilled in him an unwavering desire to care for and protect others. However, William cannot forever remain at the homestead he was raised in, and there was a concern (on my part at least) that the series would struggle to leverage his background consistently.

Here we get the rare treat of William revisiting his home. In prior instances, we have had Blood, Mary, and Gus return via flashback or recollection, but this time William brings his adventuring crew back in person. This allows him to visit the grave site of Blood and Mary, as well as speak with Gus again in person. It allows them to catch up in addition to rearming for the battle ahead.

Gus and William's interactions are priceless. I think the elder wizard's focus on money and women makes for great comedy bits as in the vein of older family members and their incessant pestering. “Have you met somebody yet?” and “You oughta spend your money like THIS…” and “When are you going to start a family?” - the sorts of queries that come up at family gatherings like clockwork. It's fun to see these typical questions reimagined in a fantasy context. I also find Gus' obsession with money hilarious given his status as a ghost. The idea of a greedy ghoul is a delightful one.

Rating:

Grant is the cohost on the Blade Licking Thieves podcast and Super Senpai Podcast.

Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountain is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.