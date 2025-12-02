How would you rate episode 12 of

Two things about this adaptation keep striking me. The first isn't all that important, but has anyone else noticed that the previews for next episodes are really, really long? At times, it feels like they're showing most of what's to come, especially since each episode is typically three to four minutes shorter than most anime (or donghua). It's an odd choice, but not as strange as the other piece that's been bouncing around in my brain: for an adaptation that deliberately took the novel The Lovely Princess from the source material out of the TV series, they sure do use a lot of book imagery. Why, if Athanasia is purportedly dreaming of Jennette and her future, are there so many scenes of a book's pages turning? It's as if the decision to excise the isekai from the story came at the last minute, after most of the show was already animated. I doubt that's the case, but it's still a striking choice, and I'm curious to know if anime-only viewers have noticed it as well.

But whether she found out about Jennette through a dream or a novel, Athy has decided to meet her false sister on her own terms. It's a wise decision – instead of waiting for a terrible future to play out, she's seizing the bull by the horns. Inviting Jennette to the palace is a real risk if her foreknowledge is correct, but it's also allowing Athy to control the narrative. Instead of Duke Alpheus presenting her to Claude as a fait accompli, Athy will get to know her. Cynically, she can guide Jennette away from believing her guardian. Or, in a sweeter approach, she can fulfill Jennette's desire for love and family in a way that will allow her to avoid being replaced. It's a win-win situation for Athy unless something goes drastically wrong.

If anything does, it almost certainly won't be because of Claude. He's maintaining zero interest in anyone who isn't Athy, as we see when Jennette, perhaps following narrative imperative, bumps into him on her way to Athanasia's tea party. I believe he's heard Alpheus mention Jennette's name before, and he doesn't seem like the kind of ruler who would forget information given to him, especially by someone he distrusts. That means he knows that she's the duke's ward; he just doesn't care. His only interest in Jennette is as she relates to Athy, and if Athy decides she doesn't like her, Claude will not be so tolerant.

That likely goes for what Lucas noticed in the wake of Jennette's visit: clumps of dark magic clinging to both Obelian royals. He hasn't made the connection yet – possibly he didn't care enough about the tea party to ask for a guest list or whatever magic depletion he's dealing with is taking a greater toll than he's admitting – but he pulled some off Athy and saw it attached to Claude as well. When he first saw Jennette, he told Athy that she was a chimera, so it makes sense that time spent with her might have an effect on the royal family, especially since that's likely the magic giving her the jeweled eyes – and Alpheus seems to be raising her only to use against Athanasia with the probably side effect of being able to control Claude to some extent. When and if Lucas lets Claude know about the dark magic, things risk escalating very quickly.

But Lucas is clearly dealing with his own issues at the moment. Trying to keep Athy alive and her magic in check is taking more of his magic than he seems to have anticipated, but he can't just stop using it. (Or he's unwilling to, for little things like pouring tea.) He might be deliberately putting on a brave face and/or good show for the princess, since he's certainly invested in who she did or didn't dance with and definitely wants to set himself up as her closest companion…I'd bet he tells himself it's just so he can keep an eye on her magic. He's going to need to get everything sorted out sooner than later, though. Athy may be trying to take charge of how she interacts with Jennette, but when black magic is involved, nothing is going to be as easy as it seems.

