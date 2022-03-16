How would you rate episode 10 of

Welp, that invasion ended super quick. While the last episode seemed like it was leading into the climax of this arc, it turns out that the climax had already passed and all that is left this week is tying up the loose ends.

The invasion was basically over the moment Falanya led the people out of the besieged city. Mealtars is incredibly valuable—so much so that it gained pseudo-independence from the empire. However, by separating the city from its inhabitants, much of its value is lost. The land is nothing without the people who made it great, and the people would just be a massive logistical burden without the city's infrastructure to support them. So, Wein sets up a way to defuse the situation where everyone wins—or at least thinks they won.

He bribes the king of Soljest to return home with his troops, earning him a victory that is both profitable and righteous (even if Caldmellia would rather turn things into a senseless bloodbath). Then he has the people of Mealtars take up arms and march back into the city, knowing that the last thing the warring princes want is to kill the people that Mealtars' value depends on (and weaken themselves militarily in the process). This allows Wein to bring them to the bargaining table and convince them to blame everything on Demetrio—effectively ejecting him from the game of thrones.

But what they don't realize is that there is only one real winner in this whole situation: Lowa. This incident has shown to anyone paying attention that Wein is on her side, which in turn means that all the goodwill Wein and Falanya have gained washes over to her by proxy. Already popular among the commoners, Lowa now has the support of the most powerful people in Mealtars. This is the big break she needs; with one prominent group backing her, her promise of peace and stability is now given weight, and other nobles might be compelled to join her as well.

The other half of the episode is all about revisiting the fallout from the previous arc in Marden (and setting up the final arc of the anime). Ever since becoming a vassal state of Natra, Marden has been experiencing an economic boom. With access to the empire through Natra, it has become a major trading hub for its neighboring countries (even if they have to lie and claim their products are made in Natra rather than the “barbaric” empire). However, this prosperity could lead to problems.

Zeno swore her country to Natra because that was the only way a woman like her could hold power in her patriarchal society. However, with prosperity comes loyalty—and some are starting to wonder if they need Natra at all with Zeno doing such a fine job at ruling. While independence is an option, it's something that neither Zeno nor Wein want at this juncture, as it would ruin the prosperity both countries are enjoying. The best way to show a united Natra/Marden is obvious: a marriage between Zeno and Wein. But what's interesting isn't Wein's disinterest at the notion (though he is arrogantly flattered by it), it's that Zeno doesn't want it either.

Simply put, Zeno fears Wein. She has witnessed his ingenuity in both war and politics and knows that she is inferior in both regards (despite trapping him into becoming her lord). But more than that, the way that he views the world is beyond her. The fact that he sees no difference between noble and commoner—accepting that any man could rise up and take his throne should he give them a reason to do so—is but the latest example of that. Through her eyes, Wein isn't a man, but an ideal. His looks don't appeal to her not because he's ugly, but rather because each peek beyond the external has shown her that his good looks are nothing compared to what is inside.

Unfortunately, this incompatibility might be what leads their combined countries into danger, now that his offhanded dismissal has provoked a powerful cultural zealot of a foreign nation.

Random Thoughts:

• No Falanya this episode? That's unfortunate. I mean, she did get her “big damn hero moment” last episode, but I would have liked to see her reveling in her victory a bit.

• It's nice to see that Soljest's King is aware of Caldmellia's true disposition all along. It makes him seem far more competent than past rulers we have encountered—and far more dangerous knowing that he is capable of keeping her in line when needed.

• I love the little character touches in this show—like Wein's annoyance at Ninym's dyed hair and all it represents.

• It was fun to see Wein knocked down a peg. Just the idea that Zeno wouldn't want to marry him is enough to drive him crazy.

• Also, Zeno bringing out the twins to throw him off his game on their first meeting this episode was a pro move.

• In all fairness to Wein, he's right to reject marriage, at least for now. Politically, with such a tiny nation as his, it's the one truly valuable card he has to play. If it's a political marriage he seeks, the only person he should seriously consider at this point is Lowa—and only if she wins the imperial throne.

