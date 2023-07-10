×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Review

by Richard Eisenbeis,

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World

Episodes 1-12

Synopsis:
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World Episodes 1-12
Everyone knows the tales of the Iceblade Sorcerer who, along with the Blaze Sorceress and the Spellbinding Sorceress, brought the long war in the east to an end. Few know that the Iceblade Sorcerer is a child soldier actually named Ray White. With his days on the battlefield finally at an end, he enters the Arnold Academy of Sorcery to try and lead a normal life and make friends his own age. But just because the war is over doesn't mean evil is gone from the world—especially in a school for gifted sorcerers where the students are seen as pieces in the political games of their parents.
Review:

There's no sugarcoating it. The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World is one of the most painfully derivative fantasy anime out there. All the expected clichés are out in full force. When it comes to the characters, we have an overpowered protagonist who can easily stomp even the most dangerous of enemies. Then we have the harem of girls obsessed with him—each fitting into the classic archetypes of the ojousan, the tsundere, the dandere, and the oneesan. We also get the good guy's best friend and the self-important rival who looks down on Ray for his commoner blood to round out the cast.

Of course, the anime is also set in the most cliché possible anime location: a high school (though a magical one). And with this location comes the familiar story arcs, including a monster-slaying test, spies infiltrating the school, a fighting tournament, and a forced political marriage. Everything plays out beat-for-beat as you'd expect—ultimately ending up with Ray being forced to use his full power to save the day each time. But as predictable as everything in this anime is, there is one bright spot: Ray himself.

Often in shows like this, the protagonist is an everyman—someone who is generally kind, somewhat intelligent, and utterly oblivious to romantic advances. Or, to put it another way, the protagonist tends to be a proxy for the viewer, someone they can imagine themselves as. This is not the case with Ray. While he's uneducated, he's highly competent and emotionally centered. His life on the battlefield has taught him what is truly important in life and what isn't. As such, much of the teenage drama he encounters—especially all the adolescent posturing—doesn't faze him.

He is mature, kind, trustworthy, and straightforward. He's not afraid to compliment those around him and let them know how he sees them—especially when they're hard on themselves. This makes many emotional moments hit home in ways they might otherwise not. He's such a good and charismatic guy that it's obvious his words would hold serious weight. Moreover, it's easy to see why Ray has a group of girls head-over-heels in love with him and why his friends and army buddies are willing to go all out to support him.

As for the actual animation itself, it's solidly average. Nothing particularly stands out, but it isn't filled with budget-saving tricks like long static shots or extreme close-ups. The fight scenes are fluid and easy to track, and the big moments always have a bit of extra care spent on them. The music is similarly unremarkable. It doesn't stand out but doesn't get in the way either.

All in all, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World is a run-of-the-mill magic school fantasy anime—though one with a surprisingly likable main character. If you like anime of this type—i.e., enjoy seeing all the tropes you'd expect in a slightly different way—this show is perfectly watchable. Just don't expect anything groundbreaking or profound. There is nothing here you haven't seen before, or that has been done better in some other anime.
Grade:
Overall (sub) : C
Story : C+
Animation : C
Art : C
Music : C

+ A surprisingly likable protagonist with a distinct personality
More a collection of fantasy anime tropes than an original story
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url
Add this anime to
Production Info:
Director: Masahiro Takata
Series Composition: Masahiro Takata
Script:
Takahiro Nagase
Kotaro Shimoyama
Tomoko Shinozuka
Masahiro Takata
Storyboard:
Yoshihide Ibata
Daiji Iwanaga
Nobuhiro Mutō
Meigo Naito
Tamaki Nakatsu
Masahiro Takata
Episode Director:
Yoshihide Ibata
Shinya Kawabe
Noboru Kodaka
Nobuhiro Mutō
Tamaki Nakatsu
Jae-Ik Shin
Masahiro Takata
Masato Uchibori
Mitsuyo Yokono
Unit Director: Masahiro Takata
Music:
Tatsuhiko Saiki
Natsumi Tabuchi
Original creator: Nana Mikoshiba
Original Character Design: Riko Korie
Character Design: Makoto Shimojima
Art Director: Ayumi Kojima
Chief Animation Director:
Miyako Nishida
Makoto Shimojima
Itsuki Takemoto
Animation Director:
Barkarott
Cocomantot
Flochiz
Gin-san
Heisenberg
Jomz
Landolt-Kan
Limeros
Madeline
Mixemirai
Mowamowa
Rven
Shiinamon
YINXELH
YuePants
Shusuke Aizawa
Gwang Han Chae
Facu Escobedo
Yuka Hashimoto
Eun Joung Joung
Hyeong Jong Ju
Misae Kawakubo
Do Young Kim
Hye Jung Kim
Jung Nam Kim
Noboru Kodaka
Oh Sik Kwon
Alexelle Lee
Yoshito Matsunaga
Nobuhiro Mutō
Miyako Nishida
Vann Oba
Eun Soo Oh
Akira Okazaki
Jed Panulin
Yoon Ok Park
Tensho Sato
Makoto Shimojima
Itsuki Takemoto
Nigel Tuvera
Guo Nian Wang
Chang Hee Won
Kaori Yamazaki
Minami Yoshida
3D Director: Keiichi Eda
Sound Director: Masahiro Takata
Director of Photography: Natsumi Uchida
Executive producer:
Shin Furukawa
Shinya Watanabe
Producer:
Atsushi Aitani
Nobuhiko Kurosu
Tomoyuki Ohwada
Kouji Sawahata
Tsutomu Tachibana
Shūichi Takashino
Junichiro Tanaka

Full encyclopedia details about
Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World (TV)

Review homepage / archives