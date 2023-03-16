How would you rate episode 11 of

The opening scene in this episode is easily the biggest emotional gut-punch of the series. It's deeply uncomfortable and shows just what the rest of Anis' life is going to be like if she takes the throne. Anis sits in front of the old nobles who talk about her like she isn't there—discussing their plans to make her give up on magic technology, become the wife of an old-yet-powerful magician, and then start popping out “suitable” heirs with both the bloodline and magical power to match. In other words, they've decided to strip her of her autonomy, dreams, and sexuality in one fell swoop. They'll support her claim to the throne but only if she denies everything she is and everything she's ever wanted to be. Is it any wonder that she spends the next few minutes throwing up in the bathroom?

While Anis sees this as what she needs to do to accomplish her royal duty, the fact of the matter is that, as things stand, she would be a terrible queen. Rather than a leader, she'd be a puppet with no power while the conservative nobles (and likely her husband) would be the actual power behind the kingdom. She'd basically be a figurehead at best and breeding stock at worst.

The fact that she'd be willing to accept this horrible future clearly stems from one place: guilt. She's spent her second life selfishly doing whatever she wants. She's caused her parents no end of trouble politically by chasing her “blasphemous” dream and, in her eyes, it's her fault that Algard went off the deep end and staged his coup d'etat. Now she's just facing the consequences of her actions. She ruined her parents' and Algard's lives so it's only fair that hers is ruined as well.

And then Euphie announces her own plan to take the throne—which basically gives Anis a get-out-of-jail-free card. She can continue to live her life as she always has and face no consequences—you know, except for the massive amount of guilt she's already holding on to. It's made even worse when Anis learns what Euphie will have to give up in order to take the throne—that she'll become an immortal being doomed to forget all she ever cared about. And this is what causes Anis to explode and run away. She has been a problem to so many. How can she sacrifice yet another person she loves on the altar of her own selfish ambitions?

Yet, the very way that Anis doggedly pursued her dream is what saved Euphie from her own despair. Euphie was able to see a world beyond rules and expectations—a world where everyone could be equal regardless of whether they had innate magical abilities or not. Euphie cannot and will not allow her savior to doom herself to a life of suffering—even if she has to fight her for it.

And so the stage for our final battle is set. But it's not a fight about hatred or betrayal. Rather, it's about love and sacrifice. Simply put, neither wants to see the other hurt—but, in the end, one of them will be.

Random Thoughts:

• Euphie is the objectively better choice for a queen. You need someone strong within the system to protect those fighting to change it.

• By the end of the episode, Anis is looking for an excuse more than anything else—an excuse to let her put down her guilt and responsibility. After all, if she loses the duel, she won't be shirking her duty, it will have been taken from her.

• Honestly, I think all the blame here lies at the feet of the current king and queen. They seem to be both horrible rulers and horrible parents.

• Tilty is so far off her game in this episode. She has no idea how to deal with this new Anis—and her struggle to not be so naturally caustic gives the episode just the right amount of levity in just the right places.

• The real strength of a magical girl is inspiring goodness in others. And by striving to become one, Anis has inadvertently created a true magical girl with both ideals and power to match in Euphie. That is why I'm confident Euphie will win the coming duel.

