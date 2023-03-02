How would you rate episode 9 of

...So, are we sure this wasn't the series' final episode because it sure as heck felt like it was? We have our big climatic battle and all the emotional fallout of everything that's happened so far in one tight package. It's full of beautiful-looking action and great character moments. It's fantastic stuff from start to finish. But what really stands above the rest is the episode's continued focus on Algard—specifically his relationship with Anis.

In the last episode, we learn Algard's rationale for his coup attempt—or rather, the excuses he tells himself to make him the hero of his own story. It was more than clear that the true root was his pride and his envy of his sister. He was tired of being in her shadow and would do whatever it took to become the unquestioned ruler of the kingdom—even if it took a combination of brainwashing magic and regicide.

On the other hand, this episode gives a different set of reasons by taking us back to the moment things went wrong. When they were little, Anis would take Algard on her misadventures to learn about magic. One day, it went worse than usual, and Algard was hurt. The kingdom's nobles, unable to understand the mania driving Anis, assumed she, the magicless misfit, was trying to kill her magically talented brother. To avoid a life of the nobles trying to pit her and Algard against each other, Anis removed herself from the line of succession. This, however, had the opposite effect.

Algard loved his sister—loved that she saw him as a person and not as a prince. By abdicating her position without even talking to him first, she delegated all responsibility for the kingdom to him. She demonstrated that she cared more about his future as a prince than his personal feelings as her brother. This betrayal mixed with his admiration for her—eventually twisting him into the monster we see in this episode.

What's so great about all this is that Algard's motivations are a total mess. They are often illogical and even contradictory. However, that just makes him feel all the more real. People are great at being self-delusional hypocrites. They are not one cohesive bundle of wants and needs—and that's why the final resolution works.

In being defeated by Anis, Algard's worldview shifts back closer to how it was when he was little. His sister is an amazing existence he can't possibly measure up to. He could not beat her even with backroom deals, cutthroat tactics, and augmenting his magical powers. Thus, things are going back to how they should have been from the start: with her being the best choice to sit on the throne.

And now, Anis is left to pick up the pieces. She is now the only legitimate heir to the kingdom—a job she neither wants nor feels she is a good fit for. Hopefully, she'll realize what Algard never could: having someone support you and cover for your weaknesses is not a sin. You don't need to try and change the world alone—especially when you have someone as talented as Euphie by your side.

Random Thoughts:

• I'm happy they didn't try to make the blood transfer kiss over-the-top erotic. I mean, it was the vampiric equivalent of giving CPR, and Lainie probably wasn't in the mood, given the gaping hole in her chest. (Though, that's not to say that I'm not looking forward to Ilia and Lainie's first romantic kiss if things go that way for them.)

• So, it wasn't just the minister of magic who was executed. His son, Moritz (the Prince's orange-haired lacky), was also.

• Judging by his eyes remaining red, it seems Algard is still a vampire—which means he has tons of magic power and the ability to brainwash those around him magically... The pessimistic part of me wonders if that's why he got such a light sentence for his treason—he charmed his parents as Anis, the only one immune, wasn't in the room to stop him.

• Since Algard still has Lainie's original magic stone core, she is forced to feel it whenever he is in pain. It seems to me that she's the biggest loser in all this. She'll always be directly connected with her abuser; nothing can change that.

• I'm glad that Euphie and Lainie got some closure with Algard. Neither forgives him for all he did, but both genuinely believe that he can do better in the future—though I think Lainie could have thrown a slap or two in there as well.

