How would you rate episode 10 of

The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious ?

Once again I find myself of two minds after finishing this episode. On the one hand, almost everything about this episode was absolutely adorable, from the planned surprise Christmas party, to the agonizing question over getting the right gift for somebody, to even the small little wrap-up of Nakashima's character. This episode very much solidified her as part of the main cast and I'm wondering if she's going to actually stay at the mansion with Lilith and Yuuri in a more permanent capacity in the future. Like Yuuri hinted at earlier, it's almost like adding a new member to the family, and I honestly think that it's healthy for everybody if it can help dispel the loneliness that a lot of these characters feel. This is what I mean when I say that The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious does a good job of communicating a strong found family message, even though it doesn't seem to be the show's main priority.

The only weird sticking point of the episode for me is regarding how Yuuri doesn't feel comfortable keeping secrets from Lilith, even if it's an innocent one like trying to surprise her with a Christmas party. That certainly speaks to Yuuri's more innocent and straightforward nature—it makes sense and is totally in character for him to almost be incapable of telling a lie—and the way the episode is able to turn it around into a genuine surprise for the audience as well was clever. It just feels a bit weird that a lot of the stuff revolving around Lilith has still been sort of left unresolved. I'm not saying that she's straight up lying to Yuuri all the time, but it feels like the show is just now kinda choosing to ignore the fact that she still hasn't been the most straightforward with him despite the fact that there are various things now surrounding them that should make it almost impossible for them to not have those conversations. We still know very little about where she came from and the relationship that she had with Yuuri when they were younger. I don't know if the show is actually going to address all of that before the season is over or if we're now in a state where we're just gonna pretend like that wasn't a big defining aspect of the show for roughly half of its run. Maybe I'm alone in that though.

Rating:

The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.