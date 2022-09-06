How would you rate episode 6 of

The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious ?

I must admit, a part of me was a bit worried that my main takeaway from this episode was simply going to be “oh Lilith is really cute when she's not trying to be sexy”. I did enjoy seeing Yuri being the one to take care of Lilith this time, and I liked how he wants to treat Lilith more equally than just seeing her as hired help. This episode definitely takes that family dynamic that the series has been running with for the past couple of episodes a small step further, but aside from the ending and some implications at the beginning, I was worried that the song and dance was going to be nothing beyond the typical.

Thankfully this episode also pulls back the curtain a little bit on the titular mystery of the show: who exactly is Lilith? The name of the product doesn't exactly lie: Lilith is suspicious and mysterious just not for the reasons that Yuuri thinks. We don't know where she came from and we don't exactly know why she's here. We only know that she has some strong attachment to Yuuri and that she worked as a maid at some other establishment before this one. Here, not only do we see that her emotional connection to Yuuri seems to run rather deep, such as how she broke down at the beginning of the episode after feeling useless as a result of getting sick, but there's also the implication that these two might need to separate from each other at some point. In fact, I was fully expecting Lilith to be gone before the episode was over, but I liked how the show subverted my expectations with Lilith choosing to turn her back on the letter that seemed to summon her back to her previous job. It was a very touching twist, and I'd be lying if I said that the end of this episode didn't hit me in an emotional place.

I am very curious to know where we go from here. There seems to be a lot of nervousness and fear in Lilith's expression and I'm not sure if all of that was simply due to the idea of being separated from Yuuri. If these two have some type of history, then why doesn't Yuuri remember her, and why did she seemingly need to come over to his place in secret? Is there something keeping her away? We might not get the answer to those questions soon, but it's definitely something to look forward to in future episodes.

Rating:

The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.