This week's episode directly addresses one of the major recurring plot points of the series: Yuuri doesn't understand what love is. Being a literal child whose thoughts had likely been occupied by the loss of his parents up until recently, it makes sense that Yuuri wouldn't be able to fully understand or process the feelings of attraction that he's having towards Lilith. I do like the fact that Yuuri's response was a lot more withdrawn compared to how he usually acts; while it is important that he's coming to this realization, he also acknowledges that he needs to know more about her before he can fully act on those thoughts. At the end of the day, while he does enjoy her company, Yuuri really knows very little about Lilith given the fact that she has still remained very intentionally secretive towards him.

This episode was filled with a lot of the usual sweet moments, but the ending bit of Lilith sleeping in the same bed with Yuuri did kind of get a laugh out of me even if it was a bit predictable. We also get little glimpses into what is possibly the shared history between the two: Liilith sings a lullaby that his mother apparently used to sing, and there is also a quick flash of who I assume was Lilith as a highschooler being drawn out of Yuuri's memories. The show has been very vague about Lilith's current age even though I think that she cannot be younger than maybe 20. I am very curious about what exactly Yuuri is remembering, but the episode kind of ends with that being a tease rather than as a point of narrative progression. The show is going at its own pace and while I might have questions and thoughts about the overall romantic progression of our two main leads, I'd be lying if I said that it didn't have me hooked to see how this situation comes full circle.

