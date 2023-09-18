How would you rate episode 11 of

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II (TV 2) ?

When true love gets twisted... ©2023 Shu/KADOKAWA CORPORATION/Demon King Academy Ⅱ

While last week was more than a bit of a mess, this episode is the exact opposite. This time, the episode centered around two fights: 1) Shin and Leno versus Nous Galia and 2) Lay versus Avos Dilhevia.

The first is the climax to the whole backstory arc that took up about a third of the season. Nous Galia wants to take credit for Misa's birth, solidifying Anos' certain death at her hands. Of course, Shin and Leno reject his part in Misa's creation, believing their love created her—and still would have created her regardless of Nous Galia's interference. While this fight serves as a good bit of catharsis—especially with Nous Galia not realizing that there are far worse things to suffer than death until it's too late—it's the other fight that is the emotional core of the episode.

While there is certainly a love triangle between Misha, Sasha, and Anos, the main romantic relationship of the first two seasons has been that between Misa and Lay. Because of this, the looming battle between Anos and Avos may be the action climax to the season, but it's not the emotional one: this fight is.

On one hand, Lay is as much at fault for what is happening as Nous Galia, Shin, and Leno are. He is the one who created the legend of Avos Dilhevia and without him, the woman he loves wouldn't have been taken over like she is now. Thus, part of Lay's true battle in this fight is one against his guilt. Of course, on the other hand, even Lay can see that without him, it is unlikely Misa would have existed at all.

Then there is the fact Lay loves Misa more than anything—and that is why he is fighting Avos. Lay knows that Misa is the exact opposite of Avos—that she lived her entire life fighting for equality between the races and would never betray that, even at the cost of her own life. In other words, Lay loves Misa enough to kill her rather than let her become a monster—because that is what she would want.

And then we come to Avos herself. For all her posturing, the fact remains that she is still Misa. While she has done her best to lock away all the parts of herself that are Misa, she is far from successful. Not only does Misa help Lay constantly throughout the fight, but her actions betray her feelings. Avos loves Lay just as much as Misa does—though in a way twisted by her legend. That's why she toys with him and gives him chance after chance to betray Anos and join her. As a spirit ruled by her legend, she can't give up on her goal, but if she can bring Lay to her side, she won't have to give him up at least.

This is why Avos is so hurt by Misa's words. She does understand Lay's actions and his love. She just can't let herself accept not being chosen by him—that her love is unrequited, while Misa's is returned even though they're technically the same person. That's why, even with victory in reach, she still doesn't kill Lay but tries to kill Misa instead—because if she alone remains, then Lay will have no one to love but her.

Luckily, that's when Anos makes his triumphant appearance and, now that Misa is no longer an unwilling hostage, he can go all out and bring the legend of The Demon King of Tyranny to an end, once and for all.

Rating:

Random Thoughts:

• What exactly was Anos doing during the fight between Nous Galia and Shin?

• I'm sure that another part of why Lay can fight Avos without ever wavering is because he believes that Anos will save Misa regardless of what he does to Avos.

• I hope the final episode has some more Sasha and Misha—Sasha especially really got put on the back burner this season.

• With Anos, Leno, and Lay there, all we need is the Goddess of Creation and we have the four heroes who saved the world together once more.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy II is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.





<prev Episodes 1-3 Episode 4 Episode 5 Episode 6 Episode 7 Episode 8 Episode 9 Episode 10 Episode 11

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.