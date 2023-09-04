How would you rate episode 9 of

This week's Misfit of Demon King Academy is a rather straightforward one—putting on screen all the things that have been hinted at over the series so far. In other words, this episode is the end of Shin and Reno's story and the start of Misa's.

For the most part, Shin and Reno's love story is a cute one. While it's far from conventional—with Reno initially never considering the idea that she might be in love with Shin and Shin believing himself to be incapable of that emotion—it's clear in this episode that they love each other in their way. The final scene of the episode proves this directly.

Shin may not understand love but the feeling is there—and more powerful than his need to return the kindness Anos showed him that gained his loyalty in the first place. To him, Misa is the proof of his and Reno's love. To let his daughter's legend fail—to let her die—would mean that his love for Reno and hers for him was a lie.

This episode also does a good job of explaining how Misa can be the “god child” when Reno and Shin are her parents—and are most certainly not gods. Simply put, she is the god child because a god commanded she exists, not because of direct bloodline. Of course, this leads to the psychologically damaging question of whether Reno and Shin love each other by choice or were “forced” to love each other by divine decree. However, both Shin and Reno decide to believe in the truth of their feelings and love Misa as their own.

All this leads us back to the present situation with Misa consumed by her legend and Shin doing everything he can to keep his daughter from dying. However, with Anos' tweaks to her legend and his propensity for overcoming any odds, it looks like it is time for his counterattack to finally begin.

• There are a lot of potential loopholes in the phrase “the Child of God, who will destroy Demon King Anos.” I mean, technically, since the whole world forgot Anos, for thousands of years, wouldn't that count as being destroyed?

• And honestly, does anyone think that being “destroyed” would kill Anos? You'd have to be more specific in your wording to try a trap like this one.

• I'm not sure how the mother of spirits giving birth to a half-spirit, half-demon is a contradiction...

• Lena has got to be Reno reincarnated, right? The magic of the torn-out page will reunite the pair in 2000 years after all.

