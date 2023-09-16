How would you rate episode 11 of

Yeah...So we're getting to the end of this season and this anime isn't doing it for me. I have to watch this till the end of the season since I am doing the reviews for it, but my hopes are not high at this point. There are some definite bright spots, but the cave scene in episode 11 legit looked like it was from Johnny Quest (the 90s version, not the 80s version, lol, just clarifying).

It's such a bummer to me. I think this anime is so sweet and it has action, plus a wonderful world that would be so enhanced if it had strong visuals, but the animation is so jarringly bad.

Also, I am having trouble with the tone. It's kind of like a kid's show -- we know Pride is always going to save the day, she's going to be kind and wonderful, friendship and love overcome all, blah blah blah -- but then we have mature and dark topics like human trafficking, fealty contracts, and Val's tragic past? I don't know who I would recommend this to, it's such a strange combination.

I am tired of Pride just always finding a way to make sure nothing bad happens. I felt like maybe we would see an interesting turn in this episode, Pride doesn't have precognition, she's struggling to read this situation and has to leave Val in a dire situation. Of course though, it somehow all works out in the end and everyone's saved. Then we see Val falling to his death after a flashback and his tortured youth, and I am starting to feel pretty sad that he's about to be unalived, slowly descending to death-- stop. Pride saves the day again, using Stale's teleport abilities. Yup. yup. I am tired. I am bored. I am just not hopeful. There are times when I am watching and I am like, I bet this reads well as a manga and there's some really heavy material that I feel would translate better on a page, but the anime is not doing it for me.

