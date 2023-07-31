How would you rate episode 4 of

Pride is a boss. She makes it clearer each week that this anime is aptly titled The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen . Also, if you weren't sure what “heretical” means (I had to Google it – don't judge me), its definition is “holding an opinion at odds with what is generally accepted,” – and that part of the title holds up as well.

I've consumed a lot of fantasy titles over the years and haven't met a protagonist like Pride. Pride allows her subordinates to speak their minds freely, sees them as equals, and is not even afraid to put her life on the line for them. She's just perfect – and not in an annoying way. It's relieving – and introduces hope that people like this might actually be out there.

Roderick, Captain of the Knights, is rescued by Pride in this episode, and then he has the audacity to question her actions and even guilts her about robbing him of a virtuous and honorable Knight's death (DUDE… chill please). I would've clapped back so hard, but Pride, being perfect, sees matters from Roderick's perspective and explains that she doesn't want “needless death” and wants to protect her people and lands.

Roderick's son, Arthur Bersford, is so moved by Pride's actions and words that he swears to become a Knight and protect her. His father is moved to tears because he and Arthur haven't been getting along great; before this, Arthur swore off being a Knight.

This is all cheesy, but I would be lying if I wasn't eating up every second of it. Pride's selflessness allows a father and son to repair their relationship. Roderick has been too focused on being a great knight, but almost losing his life and seeing his son motivated allows him to connect with him again. And for Arthur, almost losing his father and seeing him protected by a compassionate leader has softened his petulant heart.

Why am I watching this cheesy, feel-good anime about a girl who does nice things, and then nice things happen!? BECAUSE IT FEELS GOOD. Oh wow, that's why they call it feel-good – ha. Anyway, despite everything within me feeling like I should hate this and think it's boring, I'm invested.

I love to see Pride being kind and her kindness melting people's hatred and sadness. I love seeing her being a badass and a leader. I also love that she's got all these prospective love interests popping up, and they're all hot and smart!? So wow, maybe I converted, people! I may be a shojo anime fan, after all. I can't wait for episode five!

Also, I'm excited to see so much conversation around this show that I am covering! This is my first time reviewing for ANN, so I'm really excited. I wanted to touch on a comment in the forums briefly. I do think she's actually fighting urges at times because remember when she sees her sister for the first time in the earlier episodes and says she feels jealousy? And she counters it by being kind? I do think we have to see how it all plays out. Will she have this autonomy, or will actions or events be forced upon her and this world? I really cannot wait to see what unfolds!

