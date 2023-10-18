How would you rate episode 1 of

Shield Hero is back with a third season and this is the third time that I am talking about its introduction. Skimming through the obligatory stuff, season one of Shield Hero was solid but controversial due to some of its characters and world-building elements. Season two was absolute garbage and probably one of the worst things that I had finished in the past couple of years. Now we're onto season three which seems to be doing everything in its power to make up for the franchise's previous shortcomings right out of the gate. It is spectacularly animated and directed with fight choreography that gets me legitimately engaged with what's going on. BUT this season also seems to be trying to talk about one of its more uncomfortable elements and that was how it dealt with the concept of slavery. Even if you were a fan of the show, the way that Shield Hero frames the dark underbelly of this fantasy society, with the demi-humans sort of being used as an allegory for subjugated minorities, wasn't handled well.

Naofumi buys his main companion and eventual emotional support as a slave and she is so infatuated with him to the point where she kind of glamorizes the idea of what a slave means to her. I was never comfortable with the idea that Raphtalia still wanted to be his slave even after she got her freedom in season one or how she seemingly pressured other people into wanting to be his slave in season two. Yes, there were practical, in-game reasons for it but the show never really tried to address how messed up the system was outside of maybe poking fun at Raphtalia. My favorite thing about season two was when she was finally able to break away from that moniker to gain some sense of independence, standing alongside Naofumi as an equal with some actual self-respect. I still question why Naofumi is seemingly okay with the slave market still being a thing as he regularly works with the main slave trader guy who looks more evil than anything else I've seen in the show but season three at least seems to be addressing part of that larger issue.

No main world-ending threats are happening in the immediate present. The season starts by establishing that there is some time until the next major attack happens. So in the meantime, Naofumi is putting his money where his mouth is to basically buy up the demi-human slave trade. I don't know why he can't just work with the queen to have the system abolished. Maybe there are some issues there with Naofumi technically being a part of that system since season one or maybe it's something that Naofumi feels he has to do on his own because of the promise he made. It is hard to say but I like that we're at least trying to liberate as many people as possible. That seems to be one of the major emotional plot points that season three is starting with.

Whether or not it can stick to that is another story because this franchise has had a very bad habit of setting up some pretty interesting ideas only to completely drop the ball and focus on the least interesting aspects of those setups (I say as I look at the entirety of season two). Plus I'm going to be cautious since we are dealing with sensitive subject matter. Not only has this show NOT handled delicate topics very gracefully, but I would argue the entire isekai genre has had a really bad track record of dealing with heavy themes like slavery with any sense of tact. So while we are off to a good start and I can say I am genuinely intrigued to be watching this show for the first time in quite a while, I am approaching every episode with a strong sense of caution depending on where the narrative plans to go. Considering that the next episode seems like it's going to focus specifically on the experiences of two poor demi-humans, let's see exactly what we're getting ourselves into.

