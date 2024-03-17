How would you rate episode 11 of

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is the right way to defeat the Black Knight! Usato to the rescue! Just in the nick of time too! The Black Knight used her magical armor to grievously injure Suzune and Kazuki. The Black Knight's armor is made of mana which takes the damage incurred to the wearer and reflects it onto the person who deals the blow. This "Reflect" ability seems unstoppable, invincible! Until Usato slams her with a healing punch that damages her -- and manages to heal his friends and escape.

The Black Knight won't let them get away that easily though, but she has met her match. We eventually learn that Rose taught Usato how to immobilize opponents with healing magic and strength – and his healing and physical prowess combined allow him to take down this powerful foe.

It was a fun battle to watch – the Black Knight throwing everything she could at Usato, black slime spikes at one point! Usato has grown so much and it was great to see how he can use his powers now.

This is a major victory for Usato and also for mankind. He sends the demons retreating, but we know the war is far from over.

I still love the characters and I want to see what happens with all of them, but I wish the animation was a little stronger with these fight scenes. Black Knight losing felt predictable. I would have loved to see Usato challenged and barely escaping, and maybe not being able to rescue his friends so easily, so the weight of possibly losing them would hit a little more. This is a super fun story but sometimes it's just a little off the mark. I hope down the line it can nail that better, but glad we're finally seeing more action!

