The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic is doing so much right. We got a trio (Usato, Suzune, Kazuki) isekai'd into this world that are both lovable and relatable! We have a mentor (Rose) who is a complete and utter badass and strikes fear into everyone. (She might be a little intense with her pupils but deep down wants to protect them and see them thrive.) We have cute side kicks ("bunny-rat" and Blurin) and now we are on the precipice of the looming war with the Demon Lord and have been introduced to a couple of their minions—who have a strong distaste for Rose. Things are heating up!

It has been a little bit of a slow burn for these first four episodes but I haven't minded it. We are getting to know Usato—seeing him actually evolve and gradually get stronger. Episode 4 was more of one for the feels though. We still haven't seen much action. It seems like they were more interested in showing off Usato's step-by-step training and making character introductions than anything else.

Rose is encouraging Usato to strengthen physically and mentally, telling him that human exhaustion is the result of fear, anxiety, and impatience—and that he needs to work on his mental fortitude. This week's simulation drill was a lot of laughs. It was enjoyable watching Usato and Blurin get chased around and explore town—and I am sure we will see more from the cat-eared blond and the brother-and-sister healing duo.

Personally, while I would love a little more action, I still love seeing the strengthening of Usato's relationships—not to mention him becoming stronger as an individual. Besides, I do think we are going to see some action very soon since war is on the horizon and Usato is joining up with Suzune for some field training. I am excited! This anime has been doing well on the ANN rankings and it's definitely my favorite this season. Let's just see some ass-kicking and this could be an S-Tier show!

