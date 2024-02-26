How would you rate episode 8 of

We finally got some INCREDIBLE action -- in the last 5 minutes of this episode. It was another episode dragged with intimacy and character development, which we love -- but as I've said each week, the pacing is off on this anime. Even if it's doing so much right with getting us to fall in love with this world and characters, we need some battles and tension. The action we got was brilliant and when the episode ended I was screaming "NOOOO! Don't end on that!!?"

This episode showed us more of Rose and the demons. Demons are demi-humans with twisted horns, that are physically strong and have more mana. They have charisma too, because every time they're on screen, I am in love. There is Nero Argence, who seems like he's from a romantic fantasy anime of the 90s. He's got the uniform, the hair, the voice, the name -- he is it and I want more.

His battle with Rose is divine. He's using wind power, armor, and blades to defend himself and try to shred Rose. We also get to see Rose's superhuman strength and healing power in action as she legit throws tons of massive trees at him. They're just brawling and it got my blood pumping. I was screaming at the TV.

All of that was great, mind you the rest of the show before that was mundane. I know we had to develop some attachment to Rose and her former crew, but I was just starved for action by this point. It was nice to meet Aul (Rose's old Deputy Commander) and you see a lot of similarities between Usato and Aul, but we need more action!! Still was great to get a taste of it finally. Hope we get much more in the episodes to come! Unfortunately, it might be too little too late, doesn't seem like this show has garnered a huge following and pacing is definitely to blame.

