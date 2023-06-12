How would you rate episode 10 of

Well, this episode gave us something I wasn't expecting, but it's arguably something we've needed for a while. TONIKAWA is an adorable and wholesome show that doesn't take itself too seriously. Not only does this allow the show to get away with making various references and callbacks to other shows while having comically over-the-top self-awareness, but it also makes it easy for us to just sort of brush off any plot conveniences or contrivances. Probably one of the biggest leaps that we had to accept is how the show got started in the first place, with Nasa and Tsukasa getting married despite barely knowing anything about each other at the beginning. Nasa brings that up here to Tsukasa when the two have a moment, and the response is interesting, to say the least.

Assuming that Tsukasa is some type of immortal being and has been alive for at least a couple of hundred years, she has experienced a lot. While it is cute to see her continue to be impressed with the technological advancements that humanity makes, there have been hints that she is at least a little bit jaded when it comes to people, which would make sense since humanity has committed a variety of different cruelties and horrors throughout the past couple of centuries. When she told Nasa that she wanted to marry him, she was putting him through a test to see if she could find somebody she could trust with her whole self. Granted, I think many of us would be more hesitant to marry someone so quick to jump into such a massive commitment. Even Nasa points out that there is a chance his response was just simple infatuation at first since they barely knew each other when they first met. However, Tsukasa points out that when he did respond with such little hesitation, he was exactly the type of person she was looking for.

Is it an overly romanticized idea of trust and commitment? Absolutely, but I think the show kind of earns that stance because we already knew that Nasa was that straightforward and committed before Tsukasa even came into his life. If anything, the only thing he was sort of lacking in life was direction and focus, so having a partner that keeps you grounded has done a lot more for him than she might be willing to realize. Tsukasa, on the other hand, found exactly what she wanted: somebody who would just trust and love her for who she is. When she smiles at him while they talk about all this, you can feel how grateful she is that he came into her life. I like this a lot, although it does bring up the question of why she hasn't told Nasa anything about her past if she trusts him so implicitly.

Don't get me wrong, I think this conversation needed to happen first, but it does make me wonder what will happen when the other shoe finally drops. I don't think Nasa will react strongly or negatively to any revelations past this point, but I do hope the show will address why it might have taken so long for Tsukasa to tell him in the first place. Then again, it's a wonder if we'll even get to that point by the end of the season, considering we don't have that many episodes left. I like that we're setting up to gather most of the cast throughout the season. Everyone still bounces off each other well, and this episode was chock-full of more references than previous ones. I feel like we're setting up something, but the jury is still out on what exactly that something is.

