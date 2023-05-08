How would you rate episode 5 of

Okay, there comes a point where I need to question how innocent the relationship between Nasa and Tsukasa is. I am all for sweet wholesomeness filled with kisses and rainbows, but sometimes I feel like the show is at odds with itself regarding how intimate it wants to display things. I know TONIKAWA has kept the time frame that these two have been married together as vague as possible, but it has to have been at least a couple of months. I would understand if the show just didn't want to address the idea of sex at all, but it feels like that idea constantly lingers in the background—especially with Kaname admitting in this episode that she is the author, breaking the fourth wall, giving us some fan service with the bathhouse. It was probably my favorite gag in the entire season thus far. I just find it weird that we are still playing around with this sexual tension of these two just seeing each other naked because I worry that joke is going to wear thin, if it hasn't already, for some people.

Thankfully, this episode gives us a nice twist halfway through with the introduction of Tokiko, Chitose's grandmother, who also seems to have adopted Tsukasa many years ago. I like this grandma because she has a sassy edge, and I appreciate how the twist was handled. Tokiko checks to see if Nasa is a good person by pretending to be a helpless old lady. There is a lot of implied history between Tokiko and Tsukasa, as Tsukasa addresses Tokiko more like a person of equal age and standing rather than an elder. Plus, there is an ominous line about how Nasa might be able to do the thing that nobody else has been able to do: probably alluding to the idea that Tsukasa is immortal and has lived for a long time. But what is Tsukasa trying to accomplish? Did she specifically choose Nasa to help her with her goal? Does this mean that there's a chance that this perfect married life has some baggage to it? I hope this isn't the only time we get any inkling of this for the rest of the series because I am genuinely intrigued by where this potential story can go.

